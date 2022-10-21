Despite signs of Miami's real estate market cooling, prospective buyers putting off looking for a home until prices get more affordable probably have a long wait.What's happening: The typical homebuyer in metro Miami-Fort Lauderdale is spending 44% of their household income on mortgage payments, according to a new analysis from Zillow.That's well above the national average of 30%, which is also the threshold at which buyers are considered "cost burdened" by housing costs, Zillow notes. From 2005 to 2021, homeowners in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area have spent much less of their income — about 30% on average — on...

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO