Amazon expands air cargo network with Hawaiian Airlines deal
Amazon acquired the option to buy up to a 15% stake in the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, as part of a strategic air cargo deal. Why it matterd: This is about the e-commerce giant seeking to control even more of its own supply chain, while also putting competitive pressure on frenemies FedEx and UPS.
Average cost of high yield bonds issued in October surges to over 11%
That line is what it looks like when an entire segment of the bond market all but dries up. State of play: The chart shows the average interest on newly issued deals in the high-yield bond market, where companies with the lowest credit ratings borrow money (junk bonds, if you’re old school).
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Twitter is already under pressure as Musk closes in
Twitter is the only social media stock that hasn’t completely cratered this year, despite the fact that all signs point to 2022 being particularly brutal for the tech giant. Why it matters: The company's dramatic deal with Elon Musk has overshadowed its business challenges. But when you peel back the curtain, it's clear that Musk could not have picked a worse time to overpay for Twitter.
Not so SPAC-tacular anymore
When the special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) boom was in full swing, a number of VCs jumped in by sponsoring their own. Now, several have withdrawn from the market. Why it matters: Turns out, SPACs aren't everything to everyone. Flashback: By the summer of 2020, investors of all stripes were...
‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ for Retailers Facing Recession
Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...
A crypto bank wants to make money issuing stablecoins
Silvergate Bank, the crypto bank of publicly traded Silvergate Capital, sees its future in stablecoin — but that future is laced with challenges. Why it matters: Silvergate's third-quarter earnings report last week missed expectations, a slowdown in its core bank business that's a byproduct of the crypto winter. It will have to drive through that to realize its tokenized dollar future on the other side.
Tesla's China price cut raises questions about EV demand
Tesla is cutting the prices of its electric vehicles in China in the face of increased competition and the country's economic slowdown. Why it matters: Tesla's presence in China is crucial to its financial health and hence to its development of future EVs and related technologies. The big picture: "China’s...
MakerDAO votes to approve Coinbase proposal
MakerDAO governance token holders on Monday overwhelmingly voted in favor of Coinbase Global's proposal that would generate a tidy source of revenue for the decentralized finance (DeFi) giant. Why it matters: Coinbase's proposal to give MakerDAO a 1.5% yield in exchange for holding up to $1.6 billion of the group's...
Unilever recalls dry shampoo products for benzene risk
Unilever is voluntarily recalling several types of dry shampoo aerosol products for “potentially elevated levels of benzene,” the company said in a recall notice. Why it matters: Benzene is a human carcinogen and repeated exposure can cause cancer and blood disorders, according to the Food & Drug Administration.
Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over
Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
Miami's mortgage payment hike could stall house hunting
Despite signs of Miami's real estate market cooling, prospective buyers putting off looking for a home until prices get more affordable probably have a long wait.What's happening: The typical homebuyer in metro Miami-Fort Lauderdale is spending 44% of their household income on mortgage payments, according to a new analysis from Zillow.That's well above the national average of 30%, which is also the threshold at which buyers are considered "cost burdened" by housing costs, Zillow notes. From 2005 to 2021, homeowners in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area have spent much less of their income — about 30% on average — on...
Salt Lake’s real estate market is finally calmer but not cheaper
Signs of a cooling market persist in Salt Lake County, according to the latest data from the Utah Association of Realtors. Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and soaring home prices, buyers have waited a long time for a little relief. Yes, but: Rising borrowing costs coupled...
FTC targets Drizly CEO in proposed order following 2020 data breach
The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it plans to take individual actions against James Cory Rellas, the CEO of alcohol-delivery company Drizly, for mishandling a data breach that exposed the personal data belonging to 2.5 million consumers. Why it matters: It's rare for the FTC to target an individual executive...
