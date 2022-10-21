ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers

CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Pretty Woman for a Day Giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to enter in Broadway in Louisville’s Pretty Woman for a Day Giveaway!. Enter for the chance to win opening night tickets and a full evening of glamour!. Pretty Woman for a Day official contest rules. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

You can enjoy unique 'Hot Brown' dishes at these 15 restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is celebrating it's very first Hot Brown Week the week before Halloween 2022. The Kentucky-original dish is traditionally an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon and Mornay sauce. Many Louisville restaurants, however, are attempting to break the Hot Brown mold. Some notable creations: Hot Brown Mac...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Belle of Louisville to set sail on a 'Ghost Cruise'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville will set sail on a "spook-tacular" ride. The ghost cruise is sold out with hundreds expected to attend the journey that will take riders back to the 1940's. The 108-year-old steamboat has been in Louisville for 60 years and will serve as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodgressing.com

McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run

Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Pennywise Jeep returns to the streets of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shape-shifting evil that disguises itself as Pennywise the clown is back. This time, it’s roaming the streets of Louisville to prey on the town’s children. The frightening character from the horror film “It” now has its own personal chauffeur too — Andrew Johnson.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Neil Huffman moving St. Matthews Acura dealership to Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil Huffman Automotive Group is moving its Acura dealership, currently in St. Matthews, to Jeffersontown. According to a news release, Neil Huffman Acura is moving to 11700 Plantside Drive, at the corner of Blankenbaker Parkway. "The Acura brand has been strong in our community for many...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
cbs4indy.com

This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana

(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
INDIANA STATE
Louisville Cardinal

University Dining addresses Panda Express closure, shortened MarketPlace hours

After being shut down for nearly a month, the University of Louisville Dining Services announced they are set to reopen Panda Express before the end of the fall semester. The restaurant recently had to shut down due to issues with the fire suppression system according to Lisa Ennis, the director of Auxiliaries and Asset Management.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
wdrb.com

Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

New Albany donut shop adding location near Brown Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do-nut worry Louisville residents, a new donut shop is headed your way!. Honey Creme Donut Shop is expanding one of its locations' into downtown. The shop, which has been serving southern Indiana for decades, has established a walk-up window at 651 South 4th Street, close to the Brown Hotel. It's in collaboration with CC's Kitchen @ the Marketplace, which shares the same address.
NEW ALBANY, IN
