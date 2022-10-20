Read full article on original website
Beloved Actor And Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead At 67
The Emmy Award-winning actor also gained a major following on social media during the coronavirus pandemic.
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. The Emmy-winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67.
Take a look at Leslie Jordan's best moments of dancing, singing and storytelling
Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan died Monday at age 67. His career spanned decades, but it was during the COVID-19 pandemic that his jovial personality began reaching the masses.
