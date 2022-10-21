ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosthetic legs found near Vancouver convenience store

By Michaela Bourgeois
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Clark County man said he found two prosthetic legs near a downtown Vancouver convenience store and wants to get them back their owner.

Curtis Townsend said he found the prosthetic legs — with fairly new Jordan brand sneakers on them — near a convenience store on 15th and Columbia streets.

At first, Townsend said he left them alone but then decided to pick them up.

“I didn’t know if someone had left them there or you know, worse, like somebody had stolen [them],” Townsend said. “It’s just trying to do the right thing and make sure they got back to their owner.”

Townsend went straight to Facebook Marketplace — posting a photo and noting the name “Harvey” was written on the back of the prosthetics.

He also made a police report and turned them in to the authorities. Anyone with information about the prosthetic legs is asked to call Vancouver police.

