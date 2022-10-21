Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting and killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned dispatchers about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.

Thai was 49 years old.

Hampton’s wife called police at 1:08 a.m., saying “her husband battered her and [she] was bleeding from the nose,” a report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday said.

She and her mother were waiting for police in the 800 block of Flamingo Road near University Center Drive.

Around 1:45 a.m., Hampton’s mother-in-law called police, warning them “Tyson was known to carry handguns,” the report said. It was unclear if the message was relayed from dispatchers to responding officers.

Officer Thai was one of two officers who responded to the call. LVMPD Officer Ryan Gillihan first arrived and spoke to both women before Officer Thai arrived just before 1:50 a.m. Thai then walked to Hampton, who was sitting in a car a short distance away from the victim, Asst. Sheriff Andrew Walsh said.

Thai asked Hampton what was going on, and when Hampton did not reply, Thai told him to put his hands on the steering wheel, which he did while staying silent. Hampton then looked to the passenger seat and took his hands off the wheel before Thai reached into the car and tried to control Hampton’s arm, Walsh said.

Tyson Hampton initially faced eight felony counts. He know faces 28 for allegedly killing an LVMPD officer. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Thai told Hampton to get out of the car while Gillihan walked up to the rear of the vehicle before Hampton drove away. Hampton then reached out and started shooting at the officers while driving away very slowly, Walsh said.

Hampton fired a total of 18 rounds during the shooting, police said.

Hampton’s mother-in-law was shot in the leg. A man sitting in a car near the shooting scene was almost hit by a bullet, the report said. A bullet went through his windshield, almost hitting him.

Police later found that Hampton had been armed with an AK-47 pistol and a handgun.

Hampton was later arrested near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue after a police dog bit him. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center once he was treated for his bite wounds.

Hampton faces 28 counts in a criminal complaint filed earlier this week. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he is considering the death penalty. He added the gun Hampton allegedly used was not a gun for self-defense. He said it was a 30-cartridge semi-automatic pistol.

As the 8 News Now Investigators reported last week, Hampton faced a gun-related charge two years ago and was known to pull out his gun during confrontations, court documents and police records said.

Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting with a suspect on Oct. 13, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Hampton previously pleaded nolo contendere – meaning he accepted the allegations but denied guilt – to a misdemeanor charge of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner in 2021, records showed.

The incident connected to the charges happened in July 2020 and involved a family fight, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

During the fight, Hampton pulled out a gun and pointed it at a woman, saying, “I wish you would do something,” a report said.

As part of their investigation, officers spoke to a family member who told them Hampton had previously fired a bullet into a ceiling during another argument.

“Tyson has been known to pull guns on the family during arguments,” police wrote in the document.

In November 2019, police responded to a call for service involving Hampton, who they said was making threats. Police said a family member had also reported Hampton firing a bullet into the ceiling.

In December 2019, police responded to a call for a gunshot and a family argument, they wrote in the document. Police were unable to find evidence a gun was actually fired, they said. However, a gun “was seen on the couch in the living room,” they wrote.

While speaking with police following his July 2020 arrest, Hampton said “he never pulled out a gun on anyone and didn’t know why they’re saying he did,” police wrote in the report.

Judge Joseph Sciscento sentenced Hampton to a 90-day suspended jail sentence. He also ordered Hampton to stay out of trouble, complete 50 hours of community service, and forfeit a Glock handgun, records showed.

The court closed Hampton’s case in October 2021 as he fulfilled his sentencing requirements, records showed.

Hampton is due to return to court on Nov. 1. He was being held without bail.

A public visitation will be held for Thai on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the King David Memorial Chapel at 2697 E. Eldorado Lane in Las Vegas.

Officer Thai’s funeral is the following day.

If you or someone you know is living with domestic violence, you can reach out for help by contacting SafeNest. You can call or text 24/7 to a confidential hotline phone number (702) 646-4981.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.