PBL football faces Prairie Central in first round of IHSA Class 3A playoffs
PAXTON – The postseason will serve as a much-needed fresh start for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team. The Panthers enter the IHSA Class 3A playoffs on a four-game losing streak and as a No. 16 seed after winning their first five games of the season, but head coach Josh Pritchard is taking solace in the notion that each team starts the playoffs with a 0-0 record.
State-ranked Prairie Central football to start postseason play against PBL
FAIRBURY – With a 9-0 record and a No. 5 Associated Press Class 3A ranking, the Prairie Central High School football team is entering the postseason with high expectations. Those expectations were not lost on the team’s seniors, with whom head coach Andrew Quain met on Sunday, one day after the IHSA’s playoff pairings were revealed.
GCMS football wins 33-7 over Heyworth in season finale
HEYWORTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity football team won 33-7 in its season finale against Heyworth on Friday. The Falcons (4-5, 3-1 Heart of Illinois Small Division) led 14-0 at halftime before outscoring Heyworth (2-7, 1-3) 12-0 in the third quarter. With 11:54 left in the fourth quarter, GCMS led 33-0.
License-plate-reading cameras could be coming to Paxton
PAXTON — Automated license-plate readers could be coming to Paxton, giving local police another crime-fighting tool that could prove particularly valuable in responding to crimes as they happen or in follow-up investigations. “The technology behind this is awesome,” Police Chief Coy Cornett told the city council during its monthly...
PBL 8th-grade girls basketball loses to Prairie Central in first round of TCC Tourney
CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 38-20 to Prairie Central in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Panthers were led in scoring by Mikayla Ware with nine points while Emmy Bagwell added four points, Gabi Barradas had three points and Kylie Rust and Audrey McCoy chipped in two points apiece.
GCMS 8th-grade girls basketball wins 32-6 over Tri-Point in first round of TCC Tournament
CLIFTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team won 32-6 over Tri-Point in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Saturday. Lilyan Sizemore led GCMS (12-0) in scoring with 17 points while Josie Kleist added seven points and Avery Hyatt chipped in four points. Ella Reynolds collected four rebounds.
