PAXTON – The postseason will serve as a much-needed fresh start for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team. The Panthers enter the IHSA Class 3A playoffs on a four-game losing streak and as a No. 16 seed after winning their first five games of the season, but head coach Josh Pritchard is taking solace in the notion that each team starts the playoffs with a 0-0 record.

PAXTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO