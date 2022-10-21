ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

UCSD Guardian

Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers

Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Clearer Skies Ahead at SAN

San Diego International Airport, the nation’s busiest single-runway airport and second busiest in the world, continues to make strides toward stronger environmental stewardship, increasing its social sustainability efforts while furthering its position as an economic driver in the region. The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, which operates the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up

As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers, Strong Winds Expected in Parts of San Diego County

Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. What Else is Happening in San Diego. Weekend Events Oct 20. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE

October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
SANTEE, CA

