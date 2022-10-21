Read full article on original website
County rolls out a new tool to track the flu and COVID-19
The county is rolling out a new Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report tool to track the flu and COVID-19 in our community.
Bird flu has arrived to San Diego County
The dead body of a black swan found at a lake in San Diego County tested positive for avian influenza, according to local officials.
UCSD Guardian
Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers
Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
San Diego County’s COVID Hospitalizations Drop from 124 to 107
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased by 17 to 107, according to the latest state data released Saturday. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care as of Saturday decreased by five to 22. There were 233 ICU beds available in the county, a decrease of seven from Friday.
Study finds gas appliances in California homes leaking hazardous chemicals
SAN DIEGO — A new study finds that gas stoves in California homes are leaking dangerous chemicals, including benzene. While more research is needed to determine exactly how many homes have leaks, a previous study has shown that these leaks can occur even when the stoves are turned off.
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
delmartimes.net
Paleontologist announces discovery of second saber-tooth catlike species that once roamed San Diego area
Last spring, a small lower jawbone in the vast fossil collection of the San Diego Natural History Museum was identified as that of a newly discovered saber-toothed catlike predator that roamed the coastal rainforests of San Diego some 42 million years ago. Working with two other scientists to discover the...
San Diego Business Journal
Clearer Skies Ahead at SAN
San Diego International Airport, the nation’s busiest single-runway airport and second busiest in the world, continues to make strides toward stronger environmental stewardship, increasing its social sustainability efforts while furthering its position as an economic driver in the region. The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, which operates the...
North County community still waiting for wildfire evacuation routes
More than 15 years after the Witch Creek Fire, one North County community is still waiting on new evacuation routes.
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
NBC San Diego
New County Sheriff's Department Program Puts Monitoring Device on Detainees
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced they are working on a new pilot program involving a monitoring device which will be placed on a detainee's wrist in order to record their vital signs. SDSO said the program will focus on some of their most at-risk individuals. There have been...
Rail Service Between Oceanside and San Diego Scheduled to Resume
Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area in San Diego Monday.
Man Charged in Carlsbad Fentanyl Death, First Prosecution of New Task Force
A man has been charged by federal prosecutors with distributing fentanyl that caused another person’s death in Carlsbad, in what is the first prosecution led by a newly formed task force targeting local fentanyl distributors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. Jason Michael Bradford, 48, of San Diego,...
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
Woman blinded in jail settles with San Diego County for $4.35 million
SAN DIEGO — A woman who blinded herself in jail while under the influence of drugs as a deputy watched will receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County, her lawyer said. Tanya Suarez had sued the county alleging jail staff failed to protect her from harming...
Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up
As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
NBC San Diego
Showers, Strong Winds Expected in Parts of San Diego County
Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. What Else is Happening in San Diego. Weekend Events Oct 20. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along...
Rainstorms Over County to Move East on Monday Ahead of Santa Ana Winds
The disturbance that produced showers overnight in San Diego County was predicted to move east on Monday, setting up a period of Santa Ana winds, the National Weather Service said. The showers caused traffic tie-ups in the early morning hours Sunday, including a vehicle flipping on state Route 94 in...
2 arrested, 29 cited in San Diego-area sideshow takeovers
Sideshow takeover events last weekend in the San Diego area resulted in the arrest of two people and 29 driving-related citations, authorities said.
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE
October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
