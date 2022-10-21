ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Arkansas gubernatorial candidates debate tax cuts

(The Center Square) - Three people vying to be Arkansas' next governor had differing views on cutting taxes in a Friday debate. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed eliminating the state's income tax. "One of the most important things we can do is let people keep more of their money," Huckabee...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

North Dakota lawmakers eying child care affordability

(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers say childcare is a barrier to workforce development, and they will look at ways to make it easier for working families to afford. Gov. Doug Burgum proposed a plan to expand the current Child Care Assistance Program and provide a child care tax credit. The governor is also pitching a plan to help child care centers attract quality staff. The proposal could cost the state between $70 million to $80 million during the 2023-2025 biennium, according to information from Burgum's office.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

Gubernatorial candidates split on constitutional convention

(The Center Square) - Alaska's four gubernatorial candidates are split on whether the state should have a constitutional convention. Voters decide the issue every 10 years but the state last held a convention in 1956, three years before Alaska became a state. Voters approved a constitutional convention in 1970 but the ballot's wording was struck down in court, according to BallotPedia. A 1972 ballot measure was rejected by voters.
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

Colorado’s unemployment rate stays flat

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s unemployment rate remained at 3.4% for September, the same rate as the prior month, according to state labor data released Friday. The state added 5,600 jobs last month and now has 2,882,800 total jobs, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said. Of the jobs created, 7,600 were in the private sector, while the government lost 2,000 jobs.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Julie Anderson touts resume, independence in bid to be Washington’s next secretary of state

(The Center Square) – Julie Anderson relishes the possibility of being elected Washington state’s next secretary of state next month. “I love the work!” she told The Center Square in interview conducted via email. “For the past 12 years, I’ve conducted hundreds of elections in the state’s second largest county as Pierce County Auditor. I’ve also recorded and preserved millions of records and performed licensing services. This exacting, technical work is work that I love and perform with excellence. I deeply enjoy making government work better for its citizens and look forward to modernizing every aspect of the office – from state archives to election security.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Biden touts investment in Pennsylvania's infrastructure

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden, in a visit to Pittsburgh on Thursday, touted his administration’s infrastructure investments in front of an almost-completed Fern Hollow Bridge that collapsed nine months ago. The president spent most of his time emphasizing federal funding for infrastructure projects ranging from roads...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Ducey gets support from border lawmaker for refusing to remove barriers

(The Center Square) – Arizona State Representative Tim Dunn, R-Yuma, has a message for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: don’t back down on border security. Dunn reaffirmed his support for Ducey deploying cargo shipping containers along several border gaps in the Yuma area. He also urged Gov. Ducey to keep this strategy in place, even though the federal government wants the state to remove the physical barriers.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia attorney general candidates differ widely on prosecutions under 'fetal heartbeat' law

(The Center Square) — The candidates running for Georgia's attorney general office weighed in on whether a woman could be prosecuted under Georgia's fetal heartbeat law. In 2019, Georgia lawmakers passed House Bill 481, the Living Infants Fairness Equality Act, which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually after about six weeks.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Iowa is a gold standard example for fiscal responsibility

President Joe Biden and members of Congress should pay more attention to the pro-growth fiscal policies occurring in the states. The federal budget process is a disaster, and the out-of-control spending has led to high inflation. The national debt is approaching $31 trillion and rising. Federal policymakers should look to Iowa as an example for sound fiscal policy. Gov. Kim Reynolds is demonstrating that prudent budgeting and pro-growth tax reforms lead to a stable fiscal foundation and strong economy.
IOWA STATE
