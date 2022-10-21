(The Center Square) – Julie Anderson relishes the possibility of being elected Washington state’s next secretary of state next month. “I love the work!” she told The Center Square in interview conducted via email. “For the past 12 years, I’ve conducted hundreds of elections in the state’s second largest county as Pierce County Auditor. I’ve also recorded and preserved millions of records and performed licensing services. This exacting, technical work is work that I love and perform with excellence. I deeply enjoy making government work better for its citizens and look forward to modernizing every aspect of the office – from state archives to election security.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO