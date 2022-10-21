Read full article on original website
Newsom says he's not eyeing Oval Office despite shots at GOP presidential contenders
(The Center Square) – If re-elected, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is committed to finishing his four-year term as governor – a promise that reiterates his consistent denial of rumors that he is running for president. Newsom announced his intention during the first and likely only gubernatorial debate...
Washington ranked No. 34 state in the nation in unemployment rate changes
(The Center Square) – Washington was ranked in the bottom 20 states in the nation in WalletHub’s updated “Changes in Unemployment Rate by State” report released Friday. Washington came in at No. 34. With inflation remaining high and the U.S. gaining 263,000 jobs in September –...
Illinois gets $7 million for unemployment system upgrades as debt persists
(The Center Square) – As Illinois receives a nearly $7 million federal grant to better understand and address unemployment insurance system equity gaps, some continue to express concerns about persistent unemployment debt. The U.S. Department of Labor in September awarded Illinois a $6.8 million million equity grant to better...
Concerns raised expanding gambling in Illinois will increase other addictions
(The Center Square) – Illinois may follow suit with six states that currently allow online casino gambling, and the executive director of Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems says there will be repercussions if this comes to fruition. At a recent East Coast Gambling conference, panelists say...
Arkansas gubernatorial candidates debate tax cuts
(The Center Square) - Three people vying to be Arkansas' next governor had differing views on cutting taxes in a Friday debate. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed eliminating the state's income tax. "One of the most important things we can do is let people keep more of their money," Huckabee...
North Dakota lawmakers eying child care affordability
(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers say childcare is a barrier to workforce development, and they will look at ways to make it easier for working families to afford. Gov. Doug Burgum proposed a plan to expand the current Child Care Assistance Program and provide a child care tax credit. The governor is also pitching a plan to help child care centers attract quality staff. The proposal could cost the state between $70 million to $80 million during the 2023-2025 biennium, according to information from Burgum's office.
Iowa senators Chapman and Trone Garriott face off for District 14 seat
(The Center Square) – Two Iowa sitting state senators are vying for a seat that redistricting created: District 14. Iowa Senate President Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, currently serves the 10th District, while Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Windsor Heights, is coming from District 22. Republicans hold both chambers of the...
Election 2022: Shapiro, Mastriano argue too many taxes, regulations in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – The economy is the top concern for voters, and the nominees in Pennsylvania’s governor race know it. Yet, as different as Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano are, both sound frustrated with high taxes and too much bureaucracy holding back the commonwealth’s economy.
Gubernatorial candidates split on constitutional convention
(The Center Square) - Alaska's four gubernatorial candidates are split on whether the state should have a constitutional convention. Voters decide the issue every 10 years but the state last held a convention in 1956, three years before Alaska became a state. Voters approved a constitutional convention in 1970 but the ballot's wording was struck down in court, according to BallotPedia. A 1972 ballot measure was rejected by voters.
Colorado’s unemployment rate stays flat
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s unemployment rate remained at 3.4% for September, the same rate as the prior month, according to state labor data released Friday. The state added 5,600 jobs last month and now has 2,882,800 total jobs, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said. Of the jobs created, 7,600 were in the private sector, while the government lost 2,000 jobs.
Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close
Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
Illinois gubernatorial candidates asked about gender affirming care for minors
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP nominee Darren Bailey were asked about gender-affirming care for Illinois youth as the November election nears. WGN hosted the two major party candidates for governor for their second and final debate Tuesday. The pair discussed schools, crime and health care in Illinois.
More equipment tax reforms could attract businesses, advocacy group says
(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Gianforte's plan to provide more relief from the state's business equipment tax could attract more businesses to Montana, according to one small business advocacy group. The governor said earlier this month that he wants more reforms to the business equipment tax when the...
Julie Anderson touts resume, independence in bid to be Washington’s next secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Julie Anderson relishes the possibility of being elected Washington state’s next secretary of state next month. “I love the work!” she told The Center Square in interview conducted via email. “For the past 12 years, I’ve conducted hundreds of elections in the state’s second largest county as Pierce County Auditor. I’ve also recorded and preserved millions of records and performed licensing services. This exacting, technical work is work that I love and perform with excellence. I deeply enjoy making government work better for its citizens and look forward to modernizing every aspect of the office – from state archives to election security.”
Biden touts investment in Pennsylvania's infrastructure
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden, in a visit to Pittsburgh on Thursday, touted his administration’s infrastructure investments in front of an almost-completed Fern Hollow Bridge that collapsed nine months ago. The president spent most of his time emphasizing federal funding for infrastructure projects ranging from roads...
All candidates for Idaho House District 29B complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election for Idaho House of Representatives District 29B – Nate Roberts (D) and Jake Stevens (R) – completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Wyoming has one of the nation's highest job opening rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming is among states where businesses are struggling the most to find workers. According to a ranking by WalletHub, which compared states' rate of job openings, Wyoming had the second highest job opening rate at 8.9% last month. The state's job opening rate for the past 12 months was 7.98%.
Ducey gets support from border lawmaker for refusing to remove barriers
(The Center Square) – Arizona State Representative Tim Dunn, R-Yuma, has a message for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: don’t back down on border security. Dunn reaffirmed his support for Ducey deploying cargo shipping containers along several border gaps in the Yuma area. He also urged Gov. Ducey to keep this strategy in place, even though the federal government wants the state to remove the physical barriers.
Georgia attorney general candidates differ widely on prosecutions under 'fetal heartbeat' law
(The Center Square) — The candidates running for Georgia's attorney general office weighed in on whether a woman could be prosecuted under Georgia's fetal heartbeat law. In 2019, Georgia lawmakers passed House Bill 481, the Living Infants Fairness Equality Act, which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually after about six weeks.
Op-Ed: Iowa is a gold standard example for fiscal responsibility
President Joe Biden and members of Congress should pay more attention to the pro-growth fiscal policies occurring in the states. The federal budget process is a disaster, and the out-of-control spending has led to high inflation. The national debt is approaching $31 trillion and rising. Federal policymakers should look to Iowa as an example for sound fiscal policy. Gov. Kim Reynolds is demonstrating that prudent budgeting and pro-growth tax reforms lead to a stable fiscal foundation and strong economy.
