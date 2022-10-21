Western Nebraska State Senator Steve Erdman has endorsed Brian Hardin for the Nebraska Legislature. Below is a statement Senator Erdman shared in a press release. “I appreciate all of the candidates who have stepped forward this year to run for public office, especially those interested in serving in the Nebraska State Legislature. I have often been asked who I support in the race for Legislative District 48. After visiting with both candidates and watching the forum held on October 11, I believe Brian Hardin has a more thorough understanding of the issues that are most relevant for the 48th district. Brian’s ability to speak to these issues in a clear and concise manner will also serve him well as a State Senator. Brian’s traditional roots growing up on a farm in Mitchell Valley as well as his diverse background will enable him to bring to the State Legislature the unique skill set needed to represent District 48 as well as all of Western Nebraska. For these reasons I am hereby endorsing Brian Hardin for the Nebraska State Legislature.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO