MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton High School Marching Band took top honors and was named Grand Champion at the 2022 Illinois State Marching Band Championships. The competition took place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus. It featured over 40 bands, 15 of which competed in the finals. Bands are assigned classifications based on school enrollment, from small schools being classified as A and the biggest schools as 6A.

MORTON, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO