Beaufort County, SC

wtoc.com

Shooting in Hampton County over the weekend leaves two dead

Garnett, S.C. (WTOC) - On Saturday Oct. 22, officers from the Hampton County Sherrif’s Office and the Estill, Gifford, Varnville and Yemassee police departments responded to multiple addresses on Bryant Road in Garnett. According to the sheriff’s office, officers encountered a large gathering and began to secure the scene...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Shooting at a Walterboro motel leaves one injured

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after one person was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Walterboro Sunday morning. According to Colleton Fire-Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at the Baymont Inn and Suits on Sniders Highway at 9:37 a.m. Sunday. Walterboro Police arrived to find a man critically […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on I-26W

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a Sunday night crash on I-26 westbound. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened at exit 215 and is currently shutting down two left lanes. It was reported just before 11 p.m. and does involve injuries, according to troopers in...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Semi-truck destroyed in fire on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m. Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away. A Kenworth […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

House fire ruled suspicious in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A house fire has been ruled suspicious in Beaufort County, according to the Burton Fire District. Officials say emergency crews responded to a house fire on Pinewood Circle a little after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters found the home empty and no injures were reported. This...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home. Police say Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, is the only suspect in his disappearance and death - though no charges have been filed. Police and FBI agents are actively searching a Chatham County landfill for Quinton’s remains.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

