wtoc.com
Shooting in Hampton County over the weekend leaves two dead
Garnett, S.C. (WTOC) - On Saturday Oct. 22, officers from the Hampton County Sherrif’s Office and the Estill, Gifford, Varnville and Yemassee police departments responded to multiple addresses on Bryant Road in Garnett. According to the sheriff’s office, officers encountered a large gathering and began to secure the scene...
Shooting at a Walterboro motel leaves one injured
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after one person was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Walterboro Sunday morning. According to Colleton Fire-Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at the Baymont Inn and Suits on Sniders Highway at 9:37 a.m. Sunday. Walterboro Police arrived to find a man critically […]
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-26W
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a Sunday night crash on I-26 westbound. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened at exit 215 and is currently shutting down two left lanes. It was reported just before 11 p.m. and does involve injuries, according to troopers in...
WJCL
Beaufort County coroner identifies Seabrook man killed in moped crash
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Video above: Locals reacts to Quinton Simon's mother, grandmother taking shots hours after landfill search. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left the driver of a moped dead. SCHP was called at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday to Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road...
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
Semi-truck destroyed in fire on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m. Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away. A Kenworth […]
SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
wtoc.com
House fire ruled suspicious in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A house fire has been ruled suspicious in Beaufort County, according to the Burton Fire District. Officials say emergency crews responded to a house fire on Pinewood Circle a little after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters found the home empty and no injures were reported. This...
WTGS
Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
wtoc.com
Charleston, South Carolina deputies seeking information on 2010 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On Oct. 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
wtoc.com
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home. Police say Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, is the only suspect in his disappearance and death - though no charges have been filed. Police and FBI agents are actively searching a Chatham County landfill for Quinton’s remains.
live5news.com
Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
WJCL
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
wtoc.com
WTGS
Coast Guard responds after plane makes emergency landing in Liberty County
LIBERTY CO., GA (WTGS) — Liberty County emergency resources converged Saturday at the Sunbury Boat Ramp in Midway in anticipation of rescuing a pilot who had to make an emergency landing in the waters several miles from the boat ramp. According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby,...
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Charles Jackson was last seen Saturday afternoon on the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. Charles is described as between 70 and 80 pounds, 4 feet 11 inches with a low haircut. He was last seen...
WJCL
WLOS.com
Investigators to pause landfill search for Chatham Co. toddler's remains until Monday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department and FBI landfill search teams looking for Quinton Simon say they have sorted through tons of garbage over the last four days. The department said Friday that this is a grueling part of their investigation that can only be...
Police arrest 4 protesters over the weekend at Quinton Simon’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department has arrested four people that were protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon Friday and Saturday night. Last night, there one protestor was arrested after they were reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home on 535 Buckhalter Road. Police have identified […]
