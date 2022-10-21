Warren County student in custody after threats made against school

A student is in custody Thursday after the 13-year-old made threats against a school, sheriff's officials say.

The Warren County Sherrif's Office authorities said they were made aware of a threat of violence and narrowed that down to the middle schooler.

Authorities said the teen is charged with filing a false report and making threats of mass violence on school property.

There is no threat at Warren County Middle School, officials said.

