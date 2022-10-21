ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County student in custody after threats made against school

By Emily West
 4 days ago
A student is in custody Thursday after the 13-year-old made threats against a school, sheriff's officials say.

The Warren County Sherrif's Office authorities said they were made aware of a threat of violence and narrowed that down to the middle schooler.

Authorities said the teen is charged with filing a false report and making threats of mass violence on school property.

There is no threat at Warren County Middle School, officials said.

Related
wjle.com

Warden Charged with Aggravated Assault in Knife Attack

An argument between two women recently resulted in a knife assault. 25-year-old Megan Lynn Warden was arrested by Smithville Police for aggravated assault on October 13. According to police, Warden and the victim got into an argument behind the residence of 624 Highland Street and during the confrontation, Warden pulled out a knife and cut the victim on her face and jawline. Bond for Warden is $5,000 and her court date is October 27.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located

UPDATE October 22, 4:08 p.m.: According to an update from Sgt. McGlothlin with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Pruner has been located. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Harley Kate Pruner, 15, was last seen and […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
On Target News

Law Enforcement to conduct Nighttime Gun Range Training

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police will be conducting nighttime gun range training on this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at the firing range located at the Sheriff’s Department. Residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson...
MANCHESTER, TN
Sidelines

MTSU police chief gives more details about parking garage arrest

Middle Tennessee State University Police Department Chief Edwin Kaup addressed the Student Government Association Thursday concerning an arrest on Oct. 5 in the True Blue Avenue parking garage. Kaup revealed information previously unknown and answered questions about the incident. MTSU Police stopped a vehicle matching the description given of the...
WSMV

School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting

A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
ROCKVALE, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County student, 17, dies after 'accidental' shooting

UPDATE (Oct. 20) - A 17-year-old Blackman High School senior has died from her injuries sustained in an "accidental" shooting Wednesday night, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Officials say the girl's boyfriend called 911 to report he was taking the teen to the hospital "after she sustained an...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Two Franklin County Teenagers Missing

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in locating these two juveniles, Kyle Williams and Nevaeh Frank. These two juveniles have been missing since Wednesday and are believed to be together. Both juveniles are listed in NCIC as missing. There details are as follows:. Kyle Williams.
