ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police arrest man wanted for allegedly stabbing Sac State student

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tej1t_0ih67bkk00

Person stabbed near Sacramento State student housing 00:19

SACRAMENTO - A man accused of stabbing a Sac State student Wednesday has been arrested.

The alleged stabber has been identified as 52-year-old Jarvis Russell, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The victim is expected to recover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLsNd_0ih67bkk00

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., Sacramento police were called out to Academy 65 student housing in the area of Folsom Blvd. and 64th St. on reports of a stabbing, according to the department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man accused of East Sacramento homicide to appear in court Monday

SACRAMENTO - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in an affluent neighborhood of Sacramento last week is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Desean Basser Jr. is accused of shooting Charles Starzynski on October 20.  Starzynski had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot, authorities say. Basser Jr. had also robbed Starzynski and vandalized his car.Basser Jr. was later arrested following a lengthy SWAT standoff in connection with the shooting. He was out on bond for felony domestic violence at the time. "It's pretty shocking, it's really incredibly sad, to have something this extreme happen, ending in a swat showdown," said Amber Elliott, Starzynski's niece.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Police investigating stabbing in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Madison Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information, including a suspect description, has been released...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day

SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15th Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. The incident is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSBW.com

A missing teen returned after nearly 2 years without any reason. Now, a teacher has been arrested

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy disappeared in California in 2020. Roughly two years later, a teacher was arrested in connection to his disappearance. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

49-year-old man shot in Stockton by passenger in vehicle overnight Saturday

STOCKTON — A 49-year-old man walking in the area of Union and Flora streets in Stockton was shot by someone in a vehicle Saturday night. There have been no arrests.Around 9:45 p.m., the suspect vehicle stopped, a passenger exited and fired multiple gunshots at the pedestrian, according to Stockton Police.The man was taken to an area hospital where police say he was in stable condition.The suspects are described as three Hispanic male adults.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

1 dead in shooting at parking lot near Grant High School football game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 30, under arrest and suspected of DUI in Antelope crash that caused major injuries to three others

ANTELOPE - A man is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after a crash in Antelope left three people with major injuries.At around 9 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a collision in the area of Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue in Antelope, according to Sac Metro Fire.The CHP says that Roseville police got the call of a stolen vehicle, and not long after, an officer saw it speed past. The officer turned their vehicle around and was trying to catch up with the suspect when they came upon the crash.The suspect, identified by CHP as a man in his 30s, is in custody and is possibly injured. The other three people who suffered major injuries were in the same vehicle. They are identified as a male driver in his 40s, a woman in her 30s, and a boy, 4. According to bystanders near the crash, there have been several crashes near the intersection recently. "I have seen accidents right on this road in this spot like this before," Justin McCarthy. "Even last week there was an accident...Hopefully, everyone's OK."The city of Antelope is located about 15 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento.
ANTELOPE, CA
ABC10

Man shot while walking in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators with the Stockton Police Department are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on a pedestrian sending him to the hospital Saturday. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday as a 49-year-old man was walking along Union Street at Flora Street near Stockton's downtown...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspected gunman arrested in deadly East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO – Police have arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in East Sacramento's Fabulous 40s neighborhood.The victim had just stepped out of his car at the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club and was shot as he stood by his car before he got inside on Thursday.Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed. On Friday, detectives announced they had identified the suspect as 23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr. He was located along Shoal Court in Sacramento and has since been arrested. Police say this incident marks the 49th homicide Sacramento has seen in 2022. There were 57 in all of 2021. Brasser, who is facing homicide and robbery charges, is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for vehicular manslaughter in Sutter County DUI crash

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter following a crash in Sutter County early Saturday morning, according to the Yuba-Sutter CHP. Officers said Serina Ali was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline south on Humphrey Road at high speeds and was approaching an intersection...
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
110K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy