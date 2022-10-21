ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race

By Madisen Keavy
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

Trash and debris from homeless encampments cleaned ahead of Ironman 02:27

SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California.

The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race.

It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before.

The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy.

"We've been working for the last couple weeks, clearing the bike trails, making sure they're safe. Large amount of officers on bicycles, and motorcycles, up and down the trails," said David Spencer, a Commander for the Sacramento County Regional Parks.

Spencer said people who live unhoused in encampments along the course were notified three weeks ago that they would need to relocate to new areas to avoid interfering with the racecourse. Signs were also posted near areas with encampments, explaining the event that would bring thousands just feet from their encampments.

Most of the unhoused along the American River Parkway that are near the course, Spencer said, moved voluntarily without any calls to law enforcement or citations made. He says that year-round relationships built between Rangers and people who are unhoused make it easier to make the request.

"We did do some cleaning on the initial beach where the swim competition will be; there were a few camps in there; they voluntarily left on their own," said Spencer.

He said the unhoused people were given a choice; they could clean up after moving their encampments or have Sacramento County maintenance crews clean up after the move. Spencer said many opted for county crews to clean up any remaining trash or debris.

After the Ironman triathlon is complete, Spencer said the encampments that were relocated would likely, be moved back where they were before.

KiaShanté
4d ago

So we only move them when it's convenient for the city/state to look good. I find that funny. I guess they want Ca to look good and desirable from the outside looking in. It's also sad because that let's us know that they know homelessness is a problem and continue to do NOTHING.

Cal 2269
4d ago

Oh come on Darryl you’ve said many times the urban outdoorsmen have rights too, why move them now? Ohhhh optics 😄🤥

