When the Seattle Seahawks drafted running back Kenneth Walker No. 41 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, there were high hopes coming in for the young playmaker. Walker had over 1,600 yards rushing in his senior season at Michigan State, along with a prolific 18 rushing touchdowns. However, the Seahawks decided to make Walker earn every rep, naming running back Rashaad Penny the starter. When Penny went down with a fractured fibula in Week 5, it became Walker's time to shine ... and that he has.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO