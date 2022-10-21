ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Administrator, Managers Out At Bergen Courthouse, No Reasons Given

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Mystery surrounds the departure of several administrators from the Superior Court in Bergen County.

Trial Court Administrator Laura Simoldoni took a leave of absence in anticipation of retirement next year, multiple sources said.

Civil Division Manager Kathleen Stylianou, Assistant Civil Division Manager Vincenza Bruno and a second assistant whose name wasn't immediately available also left their positions on Oct. 11, the sources said.

Pete McAleer, a spokesman for the state judiciary told the New Jersey Law Journal that the departures didn't involve any criminal behavior.

However, he didn't disclose why. Nor did he identifies the now-former staffers.

“All I can say is they are no longer employed by the judiciary,” McAleer reportedly told the law journal.

Kerri-Lynn Walsh took over as acting trial court administrator and Megan Gritsman as acting civil division manager, according to sources at the courthouse.

The moves come amid eight judicial vacancies, the highest in New Jersey.

