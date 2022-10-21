Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Lakers: The Utah Jazz Trade Rob Pelinka Should Make Posthaste
Danny Ainge has a winning problem. View the original article to see embedded media. Ainge, a longtime Boston Celtics fixture both on the floor as a player during the 1980s and in the front office from 2003-2021, is now stewarding a Utah Jazz rebuild as that team's prime decision maker. After the club flamed out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, Ainge traded several well-compensated veterans on Utah's roster in a clear effort to help the team bottom out this year. All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, plus role players Royce O'Neal, Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley (a throw-in from the Gobert deal who never actually played a game in Utah), all found new homes through Ainge's dealmaking this offseason.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown sticks with Donda Sports despite Ye controversy, disavows rapper's remarks
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said he's going to stick with Donda Sports despite the controversy Ye caused with his antisemitic remarks.
Centre Daily
Lakers: “Legacy” Dives Into Magic Johnson’s Abrupt Retirement From His Front Office Role
The excellent 10-episode Hulu documentary "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers" recently issued its last installment, recounting the first two seasons of the Lakers' current LeBron James-Anthony Davis era. View the original article to see embedded media. A big portion of that era involves Magic Johnson, the team's...
Centre Daily
Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions possess the worst record in the National Football League through the first seven weeks of the season. Even though the team had a bye week, the play on the field over the course of 60 minutes resulted in the same outcome when the clock eventually ran out at At&t Stadium.
Centre Daily
Boozer brothers could choose same college
Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of Duke basketball legend and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, were the first 2025 recruits to land offers from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Those offers to the Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sensations came on the same day in mid-May.
Centre Daily
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious. Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It...
Centre Daily
NFL investigating allegation that refs asked Mike Evans for autograph
Sunday afternoon was a strange one for Tampa Bay and it wasn't just because the Buccaneers were upset by the Carolina Panthers, 21-3. The loss marked the fourth in the last five games for the franchise and the first divisional defeat this season. The oddness continued into postgame. As teams...
Comments / 0