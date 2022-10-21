ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Lakers: The Utah Jazz Trade Rob Pelinka Should Make Posthaste

Danny Ainge has a winning problem. View the original article to see embedded media. Ainge, a longtime Boston Celtics fixture both on the floor as a player during the 1980s and in the front office from 2003-2021, is now stewarding a Utah Jazz rebuild as that team's prime decision maker. After the club flamed out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, Ainge traded several well-compensated veterans on Utah's roster in a clear effort to help the team bottom out this year. All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, plus role players Royce O'Neal, Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley (a throw-in from the Gobert deal who never actually played a game in Utah), all found new homes through Ainge's dealmaking this offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions possess the worst record in the National Football League through the first seven weeks of the season. Even though the team had a bye week, the play on the field over the course of 60 minutes resulted in the same outcome when the clock eventually ran out at At&t Stadium.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Boozer brothers could choose same college

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of Duke basketball legend and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, were the first 2025 recruits to land offers from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Those offers to the Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sensations came on the same day in mid-May.
DURHAM, NC
Centre Daily

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious. Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

NFL investigating allegation that refs asked Mike Evans for autograph

Sunday afternoon was a strange one for Tampa Bay and it wasn't just because the Buccaneers were upset by the Carolina Panthers, 21-3. The loss marked the fourth in the last five games for the franchise and the first divisional defeat this season. The oddness continued into postgame. As teams...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy