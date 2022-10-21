Read full article on original website
Wildcats dominate Manchester: one more win from region title
MANCHESTER, GA – Thanks to their dominating performance against Manchester, the Schley County Wildcats, who are currently ranked #6 in the state in the GHSA Class A-Public division, defeated the Blue Devils 28-6 on Friday, October 21 at Manchester High School. But more importantly, the Wildcats (6-2, 4-0) are one more victory away from doing something that has never been done before since Schley County began playing football 22 years ago: winning a region championship.
Schley County Softball Team advances to Elite Eight with win over Lincoln County
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Softball Team (SCHS) clinched the Ellaville Regional with a 13-1 victory over Lincoln County at Wildcat Park on Friday afternoon, October 21. As a result, the Wildcats have booked their ticket to Columbus for the GHSA Class A-Public State Quarterfinals. With wins over Wilkinson...
Champions crowned at SCPRD Youth Recreation Football Championships
AMERICUS – On Saturday afternoon, October 22, three youth recreational football teams earned the right to be crowned as champions at the 2022 Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department’s youth recreational football championships at Alton Shell Stadium. All three games were tight, hard-fought contests and all three of...
Undermanned Panthers unable to calm top-ranked Purple Hurricanes
AMERICUS – In spite of several players being out due to injury and sickness, the Sumter County High School Football Team (SCHS) gave a valiant effort against the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes (FHS), the #1 ranked team in the state in GHSA Class AA. However, the Panthers struggled with penalties and could not stop the FHS offense for most of the night. As a result, they suffered a 33-13 defeat at the hands of the top-ranked Purple Hurricanes on Friday, October 21 at Alton Shell Stadium.
Raiders lose overtime heart breaker to Valwood on Homecoming Night
AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) came into their GIAA Region 3-AAA matchup with Valwood (VS) Friday night determined to try an end a three-game losing streak. Throughout the game, the Raiders battled valiantly with Valiants and the outcome couldn’t be decided at the end of regulation. However, with the score tied at 23-23 in the overtime session, the Valiants had the ball and orchestrated a four-play, 25-yard drive that resulted in a rushing touchdown by VS Quarterback Brooks Best to give the Valiants a 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders at Harvey Simpson Stadium.
SGTC Holds Focus2 Career Workshop on Americus Campus
AMERICUS – Students at South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently had the opportunity to attend a workshop on how to use the Focus2 Career online, self-guided career and education planning system. SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Josh Curtin led the workshop and instructed attendees on setting up an account and getting the most benefit from the platform.
SGTC Hosts Department of Corrections Recruiting Event
AMERICUS – Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) representatives from Macon State Prison in Oglethorpe recently held an on-campus recruiting event at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) in Americus. Lt. Ferisa Sims and Human Resources Technician Shania Gaston spoke to students about employment opportunities, especially for Correctional Officers. SGTC Director...
Sumter County welcomes Sheppard Pride Youth and Senior Citizen Community Center
Peggy Sheppard and Willie Mae Pride have long been names loved in adored in Andersonville. They are loved because they first loved the little Civil War Village. In their names, Andersonville went about creating a community center to serve their people. The center is located in a structure which boasts the title of “oldest building in Andersonville.” Its roots date back to 1847. Folks may know the building as school, private residence, restaurant or an antique store. Andersonville wanted to take care of their neighbors, so with CARES funding in hand, the governing body put thought into how to best invest it in their community.
