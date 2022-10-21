Peggy Sheppard and Willie Mae Pride have long been names loved in adored in Andersonville. They are loved because they first loved the little Civil War Village. In their names, Andersonville went about creating a community center to serve their people. The center is located in a structure which boasts the title of “oldest building in Andersonville.” Its roots date back to 1847. Folks may know the building as school, private residence, restaurant or an antique store. Andersonville wanted to take care of their neighbors, so with CARES funding in hand, the governing body put thought into how to best invest it in their community.

ANDERSONVILLE, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO