numberfire.com
Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
numberfire.com
Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out for Broncos in Week 7; Brett Rypien to start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Wilson injured his hamstring Monday in the team's loss to the Chargers, and after struggling to participate in practice throughout the week, the team has decided to hold him back and give the injury a chance to heal. Brett Rypien will be the one who gets the start under center versus Zach Wilson and Co.
numberfire.com
Colts' Matt Ryan (shoulder) out for Week 8; Sam Ehlinger to start
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Sam Ehlinger will start in place of Matt Ryan (shoulder) in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Ryan suffered a shoulder sprain in the Colts' loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 and will...
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) questionable for Packers in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins had been on injured reserve. While the move was announced a few days ago, it was officially made Saturday with Randall Cobb heading to IR as the corresponding move. While the team activated the veteran, they have deemed him questionable to play come Sunday.
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
numberfire.com
Mark Andrews (knee) a non-participant in Ravens' Monday walkthrough
The Baltimore Ravens listed tight end Mark Andrews (knee) as a DNP on their estimated injury report on Monday. The Ravens did not officially practice on Monday, but put out an estimated injury report ahead of their Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Andrews missed multiple practices last week before his season-worst performance in Week 7, so fantasy managers will need to monitor his health closely in the coming days.
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured; Malik Willis takes over in Week 7
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced with backup Malik Willis. Tannehill took a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game and limped off of the field, leaving the Titans to put rookie Malik Willis in at quarterback. He spent some time in the medical tent, but emerged shortly thereafter with a wrap around his ankle.
numberfire.com
Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams injures ankle in Chargers loss
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams said he sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-23, Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams left in the fourth quarter and didn't return, although the lopsided score may have contributed to the decision to keep him out. He is scheduled to undergo testing on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury, but Williams will at least have extra time to recover since the Chargers are on bye in Week 8. If Williams does miss game action, there will be more targets available for Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett. Joshua Palmer, who sat out Week 7 with a concussion, would likely take on the majority of Williams' snaps and routes run.
numberfire.com
DK Metcalf (knee) ruled out for Seahawks for rest of Week 7
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Metcalf is dealing with a knee injury, and he was carted to the locker room. Almost immediately, the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the afternoon. Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge should see higher target shares now.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Bears Cover a Lofty Spread Visiting New England?
In an inter-conference matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions, we have the Chicago Bears hitting the road to take on the New England Patriots. Chicago has lost their last three games while New England is coming off of two dominant wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
numberfire.com
Jets acquire running back James Robinson from Jags via trade
The New York Jets acquired running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for future draft capital, Ian Rapoport reports. The Jets moved quickly after losing star running back Breece Hall to a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, trading for Robinson from a Jaguars team that had all but phased him out of their offense. Robinson appeared to have made a full recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered at the end of the 2021 season, but had been losing touches to former first round pick Travis Etienne in recent weeks. Robinson should immediately pick up a significant workload with his new team, though Michael Carter should still be expected to handle his share of touches as well.
numberfire.com
Corey Davis (knee) day-to-day for Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) is day-to-day, per head coach Robert Saleh. Davis injured his knee on Sunday versus the Denver Broncos and missed the entire second half of the game. Saleh added that Davis' status is "up in the air" for Week 8 against the New England Patriots. Elijah Moore returned to the Jets facility on Monday and is expected to be active next week, so he could wind up playing starter snaps if Davis is unavailable. Garrett Wilson would also be in line for a larger role.
numberfire.com
Cole Turner (concussion) won't return for Commanders in Week 7
Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner will not return Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Turner went up for a high pass from Taylor Heinicke when the tight end's head slammed to the ground. He suffered a concussion on the play, and he will now be forced to miss the rest of the afternoon, if not more. With Logan Thomas also out, John Bates is next man up.
Mike Greenberg Reacts To New York Jets' Running Back Trade
The New York Jets aren't going to sit around and lament over the season-ending injury to rookie running back Breece Hall. In a shocking trade made this Monday afternoon, the Jets acquired Jacksonville Jaguars' running back James Robinson for a sixth-round pick. Prominent ESPN voice and ...
numberfire.com
Isiah Pacheco to start for Chiefs in Week 7
Ian Rapoport reports that running back Isiah Pacheco is expected get the start in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. In what could be a big shakeup in one of the best offenses in the league, the Chiefs reportedly gave rookie running back Isiah Pacheco the reps with the first team in practice this week and are expected to let the young back start against the 49ers. Pacheco had played behind former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the early parts of the season, but will now seemingly get a chance to change that this week.
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting ALCS Game 3 Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Vazquez...
numberfire.com
Christian Koloko starting for Raptors Monday in place of injured Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko will start Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Koloko has come off the bench to start his NBA career. However, Scottie Barnes was ruled out for Monday's contest a short while ago due to a sprained ankle. As a result, it is time for the Arizona product to make his first ever start.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (hamstring) available for Bulls Monday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Caruso is dealing with a spasm in his left hamstring. Despite the ailment, he has received medical clearance to suit up versus the favorites in the East in Boston. The veteran was also listed probable, so this comes as no surprise.
