4 exciting new Netflix trailers you need to watch right now, for The Crown and more

By Andy Meek
 4 days ago
Netflix on Thursday, October 20, teased some major new titles on the horizon, via the release of new footage from four titles that are all coming soon to the streaming giant. This fresh set of Netflix trailers includes a preview of the highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown, as well as a look at the harrowing German WWI film All Quiet on the Western Front, along with two other international Netflix releases.

The Crown Season 5

Release date: Nov. 9

The highest profile is unquestionably the new Netflix trailer for the forthcoming season of The Crown, a Netflix release whose next batch of episodes was already hotly anticipated (and now even more so, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death).

Surprisingly, The Crown is not on Netflix’s global Top 10 list of its biggest series of all time — even though it kind of feels like it is, thanks to all the buzz, the critical acclaim, and the caliber of acting talent found in each season of this addictive drama about the UK’s Royal Family.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 of “The Crown.”

Season 5 of the series will take the story into the 90s, an especially turbulent decade for the monarchy as the British public increasingly questions its role in modern life. “As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession,” Netflix summarizes, “she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television, and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon.”

Those challenges include the collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong, both of which set the stage for a shift in the international order. And there’s also trouble at home. Prince Charles (Dominic West) leans on his mother for her approval to let him divorce Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), and we all know what a mess that turned into for the House of Windsor.

Three more new Netflix trailers to check out

Other trailers that the streamer released today, meanwhile, teased a trio of international releases, including one that will be a German-language submission at the Academy Awards in 2023.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Release date: Oct. 28

“I am young, I am twenty years old; yet I know nothing of life but despair, death, fear, and fatuous superficiality cast over an abyss of sorrow.”

That’s a line from WWI veteran Erich Maria Remarque’s magisterial 1928 novel about the carnage and the sacrifice of front-line soldiers during “the war to end all wars.” Next week, Netflix will release a film adaptation of that novel, All Quiet on the Western Front (which, we should add, will be a German submission for consideration as a “Best International Feature Film” during the 95th Academy Awards next year).

A production still from the Netflix German-language WWI movie “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Image source: Netflix

Suffice it to say, this film has some major expectations to live up to, largely because its source material is considered to be one of the war novels of all time. The story follows a young German soldier named Paul and his comrades whose initial euphoria about fighting turns into fear and desperation to simply keep each other alive in the trenches and on the battlefield.

My Name is Vendetta

Release date: Nov. 30

A fast-paced action, survival, and revenge film set in Northern Italy, My Name is Vendetta will hit Netflix just over a month from now.

The plot: Sofit is a quiet teenager who splits her time between hockey games and off-road driving lessons. What sets this thriller’s chain of events in motion is when Sofia posts a photo of her father Santo on Instagram, and all hell subsequently breaks loose.

Spurred by the photo, two criminals break into their home and murder Sofia’s mother and uncle. Her father, whose past includes an affiliation with the N’drangheta, sets out on the warpath for revenge and for blood.

Hot Skull

Release date: Dec. 2

Who’s ready for a pandemic-themed series from Netflix?

Hot Skull is an 8-episode dystopian adventure b

ased on the novel of the same name by Afşin Kum and created by Mert Baykal. Per Netflix:

“In a world shaken by an epidemic of madness called ‘jabbering’ that spreads through language and speech, former linguist Murat Siyavuş is the only person who has mysteriously unaffected by this disease. Upon realizing that this condition he hides from everyone is noticed and that they’re now after him, Murat is forced to leave the safe zone and flee within the ruins of Istanbul to search for the secret of his ‘hot skull,’ a lasting legacy of the disease.”

More Netflix news: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

BGR.com

BGR.com

