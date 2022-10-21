ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Cardinals Running Back Is Inactive For Thursday Night Football

By Cameron Flynn
 4 days ago

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals received unfortunate news just before kickoff of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Running back James Conner, who yesterday was listed as questionable for tonight's game, has officially been declared inactive.

"Cardinals RB James Conner is INACTIVE against the Saints," Field Yates tweeted Thursday.

Conner, who will miss his second consecutive game for Arizona, suffered a rib injury in the team's Week 5 loss to Philadelphia.

In addition to Conner's absence tonight, the Cardinals will also be without running back Darrel Williams, who was ruled out yesterday with a knee injury.

As a result, Eno Benjamin will likely shoulder the bulk of rushing work for Arizona tonight against the Saints. With Conner and Williams both out last week, Benjamin tallied 15 carries for 37 rushing yards.

The Cardinals will hope for better results from Benjamin and the rest of the offense tonight as they take on a Saints' defense allowing the fourth-most points per game in the NFL this season.

Related
Report: Here's What Rams Offered Panthers For Christian McCaffrey

It appears that the San Francisco 49ers weren't alone in offering a haul for former Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey.  Reports surfacing last week stated that the Los Angeles Rams offered a second and third-round pick as well as a potential player for McCaffrey. However, new ...
NFL World Reacts To Stunning Matt Ryan News

During the off-season, the Colts were overjoyed to send Carson Wentz away and acquire Matt Ryan from the Falcons.  However, the grass isn't always greener; especially in the NFL.  The Colts are benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. Sam Ehlinger will make the start for Indianapolis this ...
NFL World Reacts To Brutal Jets injury News

The New York Jets are off to their best start in recent years, improving to 5-2 with a win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. But the win came at a cost in terms of injuries. The Jets lost both rookie running back Breece Hall and starting offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker for the rest of the ...
NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News

Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening.  Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point.  "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
Breaking: Breece Hall MRI Results Revealed On Monday

Despite winning their fourth consecutive game on Sunday to move to 5-2 on the season, New York Jets' fans are devastated Monday morning.  As reported by Ian Rapoport this morning, Jets' running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury in Week 7 and will miss the remainder of ...
Cleveland Browns Get Tough Injury News On Monday

The Cleveland Browns not only lost their fourth game in a row on Saturday, they saw a key piece of their offense sidelined by injury, as well. Tight end David Njoku left the contest with an ankle injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain that will sideline ...
NFL World Reacts To Significant Jets Trade News

The Jets aren't putting their 5-2 start to the 2022 season to waste.  Early Monday morning, the Jets learned that rookie running back Breece Hall - a vital piece of the team's impressive start to the season - suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday.  New York isn't letting this season ...
