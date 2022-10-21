Arizona Cardinals Running Back Is Inactive For Thursday Night Football

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals received unfortunate news just before kickoff of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Running back James Conner, who yesterday was listed as questionable for tonight's game, has officially been declared inactive.

"Cardinals RB James Conner is INACTIVE against the Saints," Field Yates tweeted Thursday.

Conner, who will miss his second consecutive game for Arizona, suffered a rib injury in the team's Week 5 loss to Philadelphia.

In addition to Conner's absence tonight, the Cardinals will also be without running back Darrel Williams, who was ruled out yesterday with a knee injury.

As a result, Eno Benjamin will likely shoulder the bulk of rushing work for Arizona tonight against the Saints. With Conner and Williams both out last week, Benjamin tallied 15 carries for 37 rushing yards.

The Cardinals will hope for better results from Benjamin and the rest of the offense tonight as they take on a Saints' defense allowing the fourth-most points per game in the NFL this season.