PCO Signs Contract Extension With IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT retains the services of PCO. At the age of 54, Pierre Carl Ouellet is in the midst of a career resurgence and the next year of his career will see him stay with IMPACT Wrestling as he is officially declared he is staying with IMPACT according to Lutte. Per...
Bobby Fish And Anthony Greene Backstage At Recent NXT Events

Some familiar names have shown up backstage in WWE again. Fightful Select has learned that Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene were both backstage at recent NXT live events. Bobby Fish recently departed AEW after less than a year-long run with the company. He's since joined IMPACT Wrestling and worked a ton of independent dates, but isn't locked down to a contract as best we know. Fish served as a guest coach for NXT, according to sources familiar with the situation. He was released by WWE in 2021.
Viewership Information For Episodes 3 And 4 Of WOW In Syndication; Episode 4 Draws Over 300,000

Viewership information has been revealed for the third and fourth syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the third episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 2 was watched by 251,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 57,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. 46% of those in the key demo were female.
MJF Set To Speak On 10/26 AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite (10/26) AEW Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara. AEW World...
WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches

Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.
Good Brothers Have Officially Re-Signed With WWE; NJPW Status

The DEVILS HAVE EGGED onto WWE TV once again. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE this past week, setting off a chain of speculation as to what happened to lead to this. Fightful Select reported that Gallows and Anderson had WWE interest while they were under IMPACT contract,...
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
Angelo Dawkins Has Been Impressing WWE Officials

Angelo Dawkins has seen an increase in singles matches, and for good reason. As has been a subject on the Fightful post-show podcast in recent months, Angelo Dawkins has seemingly, but subjectively impressed audiences with his improvements in the ring. It would appear that has extended well beyond that of just our bubble, as WWE sources contacted us after we discussed it on this past Monday's post-show.
Preliminary Viewership Up For 10/21 WWE SmackDown

The numbers are in for the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.163 million viewers in the preliminary numbers for October 21. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.060 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This number is up...
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/22)

IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 22 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matches and segments will air on upcoming episodes of IMPACT. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/22) - X Division Title...
The Acclaimed Win The Right To Scissor Again, Logan Paul Punches Jey Uso | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 21, 2022. - Logan Paul punched out Jey Uso on Friday night. At the end of the show, the social media megastar came to the ring and discussed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He noted that he might be the underdog, but he'll only need one punch to take Reigns down. Jey Uso attacked him from behind, and when Sami Zayn tried to stop his Bloodline stablemate, Paul dropped Uso with a knockout punch.
Shawn Michaels Says NXT Japan And NXT Mexico Have Been Discussed, Premium Live Events May Travel

Shawn Michaels discusses the expansion of the NXT brand. NXT as a brand is continuing to expand with the evolution of the brand from NXT 2.0 to a new re-branding that somewhat bridges the gap between 2.0 and the previous black and gold era. Now, Shawn Michaels says that the next step for the brand is moving beyond the state of Florida and hopefully hosting Premium Live Events outside of the Performance Center.
WWE RAW Results (10/24/22): Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor, Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (10/24/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Bayley and Bianca Belair go one-on-one one more time. With such a personal rivalry, both women will be leaving it all in the ring as they look to prove who is the better woman once and for all. Also, Finn Balor will take on the man that he started Bullet Club with, Karl Anderson. A long way from Tokyo, these former brothers in arms will duke it out for the first time in a WWE ring ahead of Judgment Day vs. The O.C. in Saudi Arabia on November 5.
