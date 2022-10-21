Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
linknky.com
Boone County marks progress on rural water expansion program
Boone County is advancing its rural water project, which aims to expand Boone County Water District access to several hundred homes throughout the county. During the Oct. 11 Boone County Fiscal Court meeting, County Administrator Jeff Earlywine offered an update on the project. First, he said around 340 customers should see a $25 drop in their bill in November, as a surcharge that has been on bills for years is now coming off.
wvxu.org
For the first time in two decades, Butler County is putting together a transit plan
Butler County's bus service is getting ready to re-envision itself — but it needs residents to weigh in. The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is working to determine where it can make improvements to bus service throughout the region — and how to fund those improvements. The effort...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports projects on NKY region’s highways; watch for delays, closings
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
cincinnatimagazine.com
Selling The Edgewood Mystery Mansion
Even before construction wrapped on 3313 Turkeyfoot Rd. nearly a decade ago, the rumors were flying. It wasn’t so much about why the 15,000-square-foot mansion was there, but about who built the French chateau-inspired estate in Edgewood. Local media floated theories that it could be the residence of Joey Votto, a Bengals player, or even a Kentucky home that would put George Clooney closer to his parents (sadly, that one didn’t hit the mark).
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
Fox 19
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
linknky.com
Grants to help Children’s Home of NKY expand mental health services
The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky is expanding access to mental health services in the local community after receiving several different grant awards. The lack of affordable access to mental/behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment services is currently at crisis levels across the Commonwealth of Kentucky and throughout the nation, and multiple professional healthcare associations have declared emergencies specific to the lack of services for children and adolescents.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
wvxu.org
Affordable housing developers say federal funding isn't keeping up with costs. That's a problem
Local affordable housing developers say funding shortfalls could mean less affordable housing in the future — even as the need increases. Since its creation in 1986, federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) have provided the majority of funding for subsidized housing. The need for that kind of housing has accelerated in recent years as rents have outpaced wages and market rate housing falls out of reach for more residents of cities like Cincinnati. Studies suggest Cincinnati needs about 30,000 more units of housing affordable to its lowest income residents.
linknky.com
Woman, boyfriend charged after shots fired behind Boone County Dollar General
A man and woman have been charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon at the Verona Dollar General, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Alexis Lathea Beaver, 22 of Copper Hill, Virginia, admitted to firing multiple shots behind the Dollar General. Her boyfriend, Edwin Marcos Roman Romero, 40...
The SuperJox Lunch crowd convenes four times a year to talk sports, radio — and old times
It happens four-times-a-year. You might call it The Sports Equinox – but it has nothing to do with the seasons. Radio veterans gather at Barleycorn’s in Lakeside Park to relive the past – and boast about their successful careers – be it truthful or not. The...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Mount Lookout
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mount Lookout area so unique. The quaint, leafy Mount Lookout area takes its name from the landmark 1800s Cincinnati Observatory, which offers tours and stargazing nights. Ault Park features elaborate gardens, picnic shelters, and nature trails, while nearby Alms Park is known for dramatic views over the Little Miami and Ohio rivers. A few casual restaurants cater to local crowds, and the art deco theater The Redmoor hosts live musical performances and special events.
Cleveland Jewish News
Vandals overturn Hillel’s sukkah at Miami University
In an email to its constituents, the Hillel at Miami University in Oxford released security camera video of three young men intentionally overturning its sukkah just before 2 a.m. Oct. 15. According to MU Hillel Executive Director Whitney Fisch, the three vandals jumped the Hillel building’s fence. She said the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
spectrumnews1.com
Joe Burrow Foundation to take on mental health, hunger in Cincinnati, Baton Rouge
CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow Foundation is already taking aim at hunger and mental health issues across southern Ohio, as its first recipients are seeing the impact of the Cincinnati Bengals' star's support. The foundation, which launched in early October, is working to meet the needs of families working...
Fox 19
Police: Murder suicide leaves 2 dead in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
WLWT 5
Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
Fox 19
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
WKRC
Cincinnati-based manufacturer moving headquarters to Blue Ash
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A supply manufacturer and distributor that has roots in Cincinnati broke ground on a new building last week. Flipside Products held a short groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 at the site of its new headquarters, located at 4685 Osborne Boulevard. The company, which has been in Cincinnati for about 30 years, is building its new headquarters to improve its capacity for both warehousing and manufacturing.
