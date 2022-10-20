The Minnesota Twins seemingly had a chance to take the AL Central. Back on September 4, both the Twins and Guardians held a 68-64 record. While the Guardians went on a run to seize control of the division, the Twins faded, eventually falling below .500 and into third place in the Central. Considering the litany of injuries that they had this year, their eventual fall from the lead was not a surprise.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO