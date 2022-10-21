ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Look: Denver Broncos Coach Going to Drastic Lengths to Fix Offense

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqxBf_0ih64P4h00

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive situation for the Denver Broncos is dire.

Even after trading for star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason and hiring a head coach with an offensive background in Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos rank last in the NFL in scoring at 15.2 points per game.

Still, the lengths offensive coordinator Justin Outten claims he's going to in an effort to fix the Denver offense sound insane.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Outten said he and a few other members of the coaching staff have been sleeping in the facility — not just for a few nights, but the past three weeks.

"This is wild: Justin Outten and some of the Broncos coaches have slept in the facility the past three weeks. They’ve fully committed to grinding to get the team back on track." -- Zac Stevens

Outten, in his first year as an offensive coordinator after working as the Green Bay Packers' tight ends coach last season, also claimed that "his car hasn't started in a week and he hasn't seen his family," per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

Whether or not Outten is exaggerating, his statements illustrate how grim the situation is in Denver. The Broncos suffered another close, overtime loss during which the offense flopped down the stretch on Monday Night Football, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16. That dropped the team to 2-4 in Hackett's first season.

Plus, Wilson, who has struggled since joining his new team, is apparently dealing with two injuries, one to his lat and one to his hamstring .

All that said, if Outten and others have truly been sleeping in the facility for multiple weeks, it doesn't appear that's the answer. In fact, maybe the Broncos offense would be better off if its leaders got a good night's sleep.

Comments / 6

 

