Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Announces His Availability For Sunday

Dak Prescott will return for the Cowboys this Sunday afternoon.

If there was any doubt about that prior to Thursday, the star quarterback cleared it up himself.

Speaking to reporters following the Cowboys' practice on Thursday, Prescott said he's planning to start on Sunday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his right thumb last month.

"#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott told reporters he will make his return and start on Sunday vs. the #Lions. He’s back." -- Ari Meirov

Prescott's statement comes a day after he was officially cleared to resume playing . Prescott suffered a fracture in his thumb during the Cowboys' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week One and has been sidelined since.

Cooper Rush performed admirably in Prescott's absence, leading the Cowboys to a 4-1 record. But getting Prescott back should provide a boost to both the passing game and locker room in Dallas.