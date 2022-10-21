ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Announces His Availability For Sunday

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

Dak Prescott will return for the Cowboys this Sunday afternoon.

If there was any doubt about that prior to Thursday, the star quarterback cleared it up himself.

Speaking to reporters following the Cowboys' practice on Thursday, Prescott said he's planning to start on Sunday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his right thumb last month.

"#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott told reporters he will make his return and start on Sunday vs. the #Lions. He’s back." -- Ari Meirov

Prescott's statement comes a day after he was officially cleared to resume playing . Prescott suffered a fracture in his thumb during the Cowboys' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week One and has been sidelined since.

Cooper Rush performed admirably in Prescott's absence, leading the Cowboys to a 4-1 record. But getting Prescott back should provide a boost to both the passing game and locker room in Dallas.

Perry Webster
3d ago

i don't even like them' but they need to put dak as back up and cooper rush at starter.cause dak will only blame is thumb if he start messing up.take that kicker that had a bad leg and kept on kicking to win the game last week.and he crying about a thumb.

Dimas Rodriguez Jr
3d ago

Dak the YAK...will probably hurt himself again..for sure cowboys well start losing again...yak over paid...over rated

Antwuan Hogan
3d ago

I think they're bringing him back to soon, BRING HIM BACK AFTER THE BYE WEEK,COOPER JUST LOST 1 GAME

