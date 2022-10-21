Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Class AA soccer: Helena girls, Billings Senior, Bozeman boys advance to semis
HELENA — (Editor's note: This article will be updated with more matchups from the State AA soccer tournaments) In a pair of State AA Soccer 2W vs. 3E matchups, both games needed all the time they could before sending the Helena High girls and the Billings Senior boys to the next round of the playoffs.
montanasports.com
State cross country: Plentywood's Annie Kaul breaks through; Manhattan Christian rules again
MISSOULA — The combined state cross country meet started off with the Class AA girls race Saturday, and it was Claire Rutherford from Bozeman Gallatin with her time of 18:31.0 that secured a first-place finish. But it was Missoula Hellgate who brought home the team win for the AA...
