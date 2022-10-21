Read full article on original website
This Week in Continental, October 24 – 30
Pirates in Action, October 24 – 29
Continental High Soccer teams advanced to District Semifinal on Thursday and Saturday!. #4 Seeding held true in the OHSAA DIII Ottoville District as #1 seed Ottawa Glandorf moved forward with a win over #9 seed Delphos St Johns 10-0. The Titans come into the District as Western Buckeye League champ, ranked #4 in the last OSSCA DIII poll, and having last year lost in the DIII State Finals to Waynesville 1-0. #2 seed Columbus Grove advanced by defeating #11 seed Lima Central Catholic 3-0. The Bulldogs were the Putnam County League Champ. #3 seed Miller City advanced to the District with a shootout win over #4 seed Kalida, after a scoreless 80 minutes and overtime. #6 seed Continental advanced with a 2-1 win over #7 seed Coldwater, the 2021 DIII Ottoville District Champ.
Pirate Girls Soccer to Districts with 2-1 win over Cavaliers
On Thursday Continental took on the defending OHSAA Division III Ottoville District champ Coldwater in a OHSAA Division III Ottoville District sectional final game. The 7th seeded Cavaliers had advanced to the Sectional final via a 10-0 win over #12 seed Spencerville on Tuesday. The Pirates put in the only goals of the day. The first half had Olivia Crossgrove convert a pass from Morgan Dockery with 27:05 left in the first half to put the Pirates up 1-0. That was it for scoring in the first half Pirates 1-0 at the break. The Pirates opened up the second half scoring with 21:03 left in the game as Makenzie Shock hit the back of the net off a pass from Mackenze Niese. The Pirates would make it a 1 goal game when they had an own goal. Continental 2-1. The Pirates 1 goal advantage held. Pirates 2-1 final for the Sectional Championship.
Pirate Boys Soccer Advance to Districts With a Win Over Titans
Last year Ottawa Glandorf Boys Soccer team played in the Division II tournament this year they moved down to Division III and were one of the largest school in the division. The Titans placed 5th in the Western Buckeye League this year. None of that mattered on Saturday as host #3 seed Continental took on the #6 seed Titans. The Pirates started scoring early as Senior Rhenn Armey added two goals to his “Pirate Boys Leading Career” total in the first 15 minutes. Armey put the Pirates on the board with just over 2 minutes in the game. Armey followed that goal up with another unassisted 15:16 into the game action. Pirates 2-0. The Pirate offense made it 3-0 when Braxton Stegbauer hit the back of the net off a Monty Rayle pass. Pirates 3-0 at half. Collin Davis made it 4-0 Pirates with 30:53 left in the game, Armey picked up an assist on this goal. Armey would pick up the hat trick as he put the Pirates up 5-0 with 10:25 left in the game. Collin Davis assisted on this goal. Pirates 5-0 final.
