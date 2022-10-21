Last year Ottawa Glandorf Boys Soccer team played in the Division II tournament this year they moved down to Division III and were one of the largest school in the division. The Titans placed 5th in the Western Buckeye League this year. None of that mattered on Saturday as host #3 seed Continental took on the #6 seed Titans. The Pirates started scoring early as Senior Rhenn Armey added two goals to his “Pirate Boys Leading Career” total in the first 15 minutes. Armey put the Pirates on the board with just over 2 minutes in the game. Armey followed that goal up with another unassisted 15:16 into the game action. Pirates 2-0. The Pirate offense made it 3-0 when Braxton Stegbauer hit the back of the net off a Monty Rayle pass. Pirates 3-0 at half. Collin Davis made it 4-0 Pirates with 30:53 left in the game, Armey picked up an assist on this goal. Armey would pick up the hat trick as he put the Pirates up 5-0 with 10:25 left in the game. Collin Davis assisted on this goal. Pirates 5-0 final.

OTTAWA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO