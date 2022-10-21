Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: JP Pickles' touchdown run

North Florida Christian quarterback JP Pickles won this week's Play of the Week, sponsored by Awards4U, by turning about a 50 yard touchdown into about 90. Pickles ran left, then right, then slipped a tackle before he found his gap and then the end zone.

Pickles admitted he was definitely tired at the end of it. The Eagle fan base showed up this week, voting Pickles to the top and beating plays from Miller County and Brooks County to win our Play of the Week.

"I was just looking for a gap, and my teammates they really helped me blocking for me," he said. "If they wouldn't have been there, I would have been tackled behind the line probably. At first, I did think I was going to get sacked because the play wasn't there, but I went to run and all my teammates started blocking for me, and as soon as Traylon (Ray) ran across and got that block, I knew I was going to score, or I'd be called slow if I didn't score. Thank you to everyone that voted for me!"