Bears vs. Patriots Week 7 Preview

Take a dive into the film, stats, betting lines, and matchup analysis before the Bears vs. Patriots Week 7 Monday night showdown.

On Monday night, Bears vs. Patriots will kick off at 7:15 PM CT in Foxborough, MA. Since Super Bowl XX, the Bears have played the Patriots nine times. The Bears have only won one of those games (2000). Since Bill Belichick took over in New England, he has a record of 5-0 against the Bears.

But this one means a little bit more. Last week, Belichick tied George Halas for the second-most wins as an NFL head coach (324). On Monday night, Belichick has the chance to surpass Halas against the team that Halas founded.

Bears vs. Patriots Betting Lines

In the above table, I have noted the spread and the projected spreads. Projections are according to my four models (DVOA, EPA, Poisson, LinReg), PFF, and 538’s models for Bears vs. Patriots. Why use so many different models? Because they serve as a crosscheck for each other. The more models that say something is a good bet, the more assurances you get. After all, that is what all of us gamblers want, assurances.

Bears and Patriots Cover History

Chicago Bears Against the Spread

"Good coaches win. Great coaches cover the spread."

Since 2020, the Bears have been road dogs 19 times, with a record of 8-11 ATS. Additionally, they are 6-13 on the money line (Bears to win straight up) in these situations, and 10-9 on the over. While the Bears betting stats under Matt Nagy are not exactly relevant to the current circumstances, I do think recent history is still worth considering. This year is the first season for new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. In his first four games, Eberflus is 2-4 straight up, 2-3-1 ATS, and 2-4 on the over.

Since 2020, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have been home favorites 13 times with a record of 8-5 ATS. Additionally, they are 8-5 on the money line (Patriots to win straight up) in these situations, while they are 7-6 on the over. Overall, Belichick has gone 219-156 ATS as the Patriots' head coach. His overall record is 282-103, and 194-185 on the over. Please refer back to the quote above.

Bears vs. Patriots Team Stats

Bears vs. Patriots Advanced Stat Rankings

Advanced stat rankings for the 2021 season are shown for the Bears and Patriots here. This includes DVOA, success rates, EPA/Play, and an average ranking of all three for offense and defense.

Patriots Positional Breakdown & Key Players

Patriots Starting Lineup

The “Pos. Rank” uses multiple position-specific stats to generate a relative ranking for each player at their position. The percentile is simply a representation of their rank. For example, from 2020-2022 Michael Onwenu ranks in the 92nd percentile among all qualifying offensive guards.

The average Patriots offensive starter ranks in the 65th percentile for their position from 2020-2022. Meanwhile, the average Patriots defensive starter ranks in the 63rd percentile for their position from 2020-2022. The Bears' positional rankings can be seen in the “Extra Points” section.

· Mac Jones / Bailey Zappe (QB)

· Jakobi Meyers (WR)

· Tyquan Thornton (WR)

· Kyle Dugger (S)

· Deatrich Wise (DE)

· Matt Judon (EDGE)

Patriots Scouting Report – Offense

Play-Caller: Matt Patricia

Patriots Offense vs Bears Defense

All-22 Review

To get a better idea of the Patriots' attack on offense, I reviewed the All-22 film from their Week 6 contest against the Cleveland Browns. This game included Bailey Zappe starting at QB. Additionally, I asked Khari Thompson , who covers the Patriots for Boston.com for any suggestions. Khari was kind enough to point me in the right direction on the tape and give me some offensive and defensive concepts to key in on.

This year, the Patriots scaled back their offense some. Over the years, they built an extensive playbook with Tom Brady at the helm. Recently, the Patriots scaled the playbook back with more bunch concepts out of heavy personnel and more spread concepts to get into a rhythm.

While they do like to use play-action for shot plays, they have not been a play-action-heavy team. Mac Jones only used play-action 12 times in 111 dropbacks before being injured. But ever since Bailey Zappe has started playing, they have featured play-action more often. Zappe has used it on 24 of his 76 dropbacks.

Key Notes

Bailey Zappe is a fourth-round rookie QB who set NCAA and FBS records at Western Kentucky. And he plays with a lot of confidence. The film shows a quick decision-maker who rarely hesitates. Although, it has helped that the Patriots have given him extra protection often and schemed looks up for him nicely. He does have limited arm talent but appears to be overcoming his physical limitations through his first two games of NFL action. Two things really stood out to me with Zappe.

1. How much he talks pre-snap. Maybe he is making changes at the line of scrimmage or making line calls. Maybe he is just incessantly screaming “Omaha” over and over. I don’t know how much he is doing, but he appears to be making some pre-snap decisions and changes.

2. How much he trusts his pass catchers. Zappe has no problem tossing the ball up and asking his wideout to make a play. It has not come back to bite him yet.

While Zappe is smart, his accuracy does leave him at times. I noted a few throws where he was either way off the mark or trying to squeeze the football into a window that just was not there. When he checks the ball down, he tends to get too much air under the throw or baby the pass attempt, leaving time for defenders to recover and take advantage.

Additionally, he is not scared of anything, as far as I can tell. This is most notable when he stiff-armed Myles Garrett in the red zone last week and went on to throw a TD pass on the same down.

Other Findings

Aside from the QB, this Patriots' wide receiver room is talented. Jakobi Meyers will set you up with routes early so he can burn you late. He ranks near the top of the NFL in beating man coverage largely due to his route-running ability. DeVante Parker is very talented and would be a No. 1 WR on multiple other teams (cough…Bears…cough). And Tyquan Thornton has game-breaking speed (4.28 40-yard dash) that absolutely translates from the gym to the grass.

At running back, the Patriots have been without lead back Damien Harris for most of the past two weeks. But that has not slowed their run game down. That is because backup RB Rhamondre Stevenson is every bit of a complete back. He shows off excellent footwork, with the ability to navigate laterally without losing much speed. He is nimble on his feet and able to hop from gap to gap with ease. Additionally, he is the beneficiary of strong run blocking up front. All that combines into a top-10 rushing offense by most metrics (top 5 in rush EPA).

Patriots Scouting Report – Defense

DC: Bill Belichick

Base: Multiple

Bears Offense vs. Patriots Defense

Key Notes

Bill Belichick is one of the best defensive minds the NFL has ever seen. That much is obvious. This defense changes its fronts often, constantly threatening pressure from across the formation, and keeps the opponent guessing.

They are one of the most man-heavy defenses in the NFL, relying on Cover 1 and Cover 3 on concepts 40% of snaps each. They can do this because of their extremely talented secondary. The combination of safeties Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, and Kyle Dugger gives them a lot of flexibility on the front end.

Expect to see the front seven constantly changing blitz looks and simulating pressure in a variety of ways. This defense will stunt all over the blocking scheme and scheme up free runners at the QB. While the defensive line is a little light up the middle, they create excellent EDGE and blitz pressure. Meanwhile, the linebackers on this team do have their issues in coverage, making the underneath an area for offenses to exploit.

The aggressive man-based defense is tough to beat, but they will give you chances to win. The Ravens tore this defense up using read options, throwing into the short area of the field, and taking calculated shots when the defense showed single-high press man coverage pre-snap.

Other Findings

This is a VERY well-coached unit that plays an aggressive but disciplined brand of football. At the EDGE position, Matt Judon and Deatrich Wise cause problems. This is a duo with plus toolboxes, and they are getting extra help from the stunts and simulated pressures that the scheme provides. Additionally, Kyle Dugger looks like a special player in this defense. He plays a big nickel/agent of chaos type of role and excels in it.

This secondary could be tough on Justin Fields. The Patriots' DBs are good at man coverage and play a ball-hawking style of coverage. Although, the man coverage tendencies could create opportunities for Darnell Mooney and Velus Jones Jr. to use their speed over the top. While protection will be a question on those plays, the Bears could get a few deep shots if called at the right time.

I believe that the Patriots will go all-in on stopping the run, forcing Fields to beat them from the pocket and take what they give him. This defense has done well to contain QB scrambles, so I hope to see the Bears draw up some QB runs using read option plays. The Bears need to attack the Patriots' linebackers in coverage and seek out YAC opportunities in the short and intermediate parts of the field. This game will be a chess match for Luke Getsy, and he will need to come out on top for the Bears to keep it close.

Bears vs. Patriots Summary and Prediction

Primetime Bears. This is what we all want to see, right? Since beating Tom Brady on Thursday night in 2020, the Bears are 0-9 on primetime with a point differential of -103. I am convinced that the Bears were cursed after that game.

But they could keep this one close if they can protect against the Patriots' evolving blitz fronts. That is the key to this game in my opinion. Understanding and adjusting to what the Patriots' defense is doing up front. If the Bears can do that, they have a chance. If they cannot, this one could get ugly.

Bears: 17

Patriots: 22

Extra Points

Chicago Bears Positional Breakdown & Key Players

Bears Starting Lineup

Injury Report

