Kirkland, WA

KING 5

Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities. Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash. >> Download...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting

Tacoma Police hope the public recognizes the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Detectives say Oct. 2, at 7:38 p.m., a white Volkswagon Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Tavern at 1213 S 56th Street. The pictured red Honda Civic...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

$1.5 million worth of drugs found in Everett apartment

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities said they recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment on Wednesday night. Detectives seized "3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol," according to the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF), which consists of local, state and federal detectives and special agents as well as personnel from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett and Lynnwood police departments.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Seattle on-street parking rate changes take effect Monday

SEATTLE — New on-street parking rates went into effect at several locations across Seattle on Monday. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said 36 rates changed Monday out of a total of 90 locations and times. Parking rates stayed the same or decreased at around two-thirds of the locations...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood museum seeks volunteer with knowledge of fire and security systems

Submitted by Walter Neary for Historic Fort Steilacoom. The volunteers of the Historic Fort Steilacoom Association are dedicated to preserving some of the oldest buildings still standing in Washington. The picture shows what we most fear: Fire. Please help us. The association is looking for a volunteer or volunteers who...
LAKEWOOD, WA
ilovekent.net

Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday

A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Recognize them? Police seeking teens in 8 assaults, car thefts

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teens believed to be involved in multiple robberies in the Tacoma area. The Lakewood Police Department said officers working on surveillance arrested “several” suspects Thursday night as they returned to a Walmart, but investigators are seeking help identifying the other suspects involved in the incidents.
LAKEWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle local news

