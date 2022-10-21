Read full article on original website
Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle
SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities. Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash. >> Download...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting
Tacoma Police hope the public recognizes the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Detectives say Oct. 2, at 7:38 p.m., a white Volkswagon Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Tavern at 1213 S 56th Street. The pictured red Honda Civic...
KOMO News
$1.5 million worth of drugs found in Everett apartment
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities said they recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment on Wednesday night. Detectives seized "3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol," according to the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF), which consists of local, state and federal detectives and special agents as well as personnel from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett and Lynnwood police departments.
Seattle on-street parking rate changes take effect Monday
SEATTLE — New on-street parking rates went into effect at several locations across Seattle on Monday. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said 36 rates changed Monday out of a total of 90 locations and times. Parking rates stayed the same or decreased at around two-thirds of the locations...
KUOW
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
KOMO News
Snohomish County seeing uptick in business following reopening of US-2
GOLD BAR, Wash. — Businesses in Gold Bar are getting much-needed rain after the Bolt Creek Fire filled the area with wildfire smoke. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 14,766 acres and is 51% contained according to Northwest Region-Department of Natural Resources Washington. Devon Wetzel, the co-owner of The...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood museum seeks volunteer with knowledge of fire and security systems
Submitted by Walter Neary for Historic Fort Steilacoom. The volunteers of the Historic Fort Steilacoom Association are dedicated to preserving some of the oldest buildings still standing in Washington. The picture shows what we most fear: Fire. Please help us. The association is looking for a volunteer or volunteers who...
Agency finds possible cause of seaplane crash that killed 10
U.S. investigators said Monday they have found a potential cause of a seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.
ilovekent.net
Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday
A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
Snohomish County Prosecutors have differing views on key issues
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — They both enjoy coffee, but that's where the similarities stop between the two candidates for Snohomish County prosecutor. Jason Cummings has been a deputy prosecutor in Snohomish County for 24 years, the past 15 of which he has been the chief civil deputy. He said...
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
Man pulling wires out of I-5 junction box caught on camera
SEATTLE — A man seen pulling wires out of a freeway ramp junction box was caught on camera after an alert Washington State Department of Transportation worker noticed that something wasn’t right. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a WSDOT signal technician saw a man pulling wire out...
Several teens arrested for series of carjackings, robberies in Lakewood area
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police have arrested several teens believed to be responsible for a series of carjackings and robberies in Lakewood and nearby areas. According to the Lakewood Police Department, the suspects were returning to Walmart, presumably to commit another robbery. “I feel a...
King County hosts workshop to recruit women for EMS, firefighting workforce
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Dozens of women in King County seeking to pursue careers in the firefighting and EMS workforce are heading down to Federal Way this weekend. That's where the county is hosting a workshop, looking for new recruits. "I think it's a really cool opportunity, and if...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
Recognize them? Police seeking teens in 8 assaults, car thefts
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teens believed to be involved in multiple robberies in the Tacoma area. The Lakewood Police Department said officers working on surveillance arrested “several” suspects Thursday night as they returned to a Walmart, but investigators are seeking help identifying the other suspects involved in the incidents.
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
Rescue of man pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder on Aasgard Pass caught on camera
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The rescue of a 28-year-old Montana man who became pinned under a large boulder on Aasgard Pass turned out to be a challenging operation requiring special equipment and help from several local and out-of-area agencies. Once the man was finally freed, he was hoisted up...
KING 5
