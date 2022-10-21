After more than 50 years of performing in the same location, the Iowa City Community Theatre will lose its performance space after its 68th season. The performance space, nicknamed “The Barn,” is located on the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Heather Johnson, administrative office manager of the Johnson County Agricultural Association, wrote in an email statement to The Daily Iowan that “The Barn” will be torn down to make room for a more modern, multi-use performance space.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO