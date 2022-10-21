Walker police: Man charged after assaulting two officers

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of reckless driving assaulted two officers before being arrested Thursday, Walker police say.

It started around 6:10 p.m. in the area of Walker Avenue and 3 Mile Road. A reckless driver hit multiple vehicles and then ran on foot, the Walker Police Department said in a release. No one was hurt.

Officers found him nearby. When they tried to arrested him, he assaulted two officers, Walker PD said. The suspect was eventually successfully taken into custody.

The suspect and one of the officers were brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police say. The officer was released late Thursday night and sent home to rest.

The suspect was identified by police Friday as 23-year-old Mario Ramos of Grand Rapids.

He was arraigned on charges of assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer causing injury, indecent exposure, operating while intoxicated, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and failure to stop after a crash.

His bond was set at $15,000.

