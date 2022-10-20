Read full article on original website
Martin, Ruedisueli win 2A Midwest Doubles Title
SALISBURY — East Surry seniors Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli won the 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Championship over the weekend. The Lady Cardinal duo avenged their loss in the 2021 regional tournament by defeating a team from Salisbury. Salisbury’s top duo from last season was one of only two teams to defeat Martin/Ruedisueli their junior year.
Cards extend undefeated streak
MILLERS CREEK — East Surry claimed at least a share of the Foothills 2A Conference Championship by defeating West Wilkes 54-7 on Oct. 21. The Cardinals, now 9-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play, piled on 35 first-quarter points to put the game away early. East Surry scored in all three phases to put up their sixth game of the season scoring at least 50 points.
Mount Airy wins 1A singles, doubles regional titles
ELKIN — One week after dominating the Northwest 1A Conference Championship at Elkin Municipal Park, the Mount Airy tennis team posted a repeat performance for regionals at the same location. The results for both brackets were the same, with Mount Airy players capturing both the singles and doubles crowns....
Mount Airy ‘bears’ down on Elkin
ELKIN — Mount Airy came back from its bye week well-rested and ready to repeat as conference champions. The Granite Bears secured at least a share of the Northwest 1A Conference with its most one-sided victory of the 2022 season. Mount Airy traveled to Elkin on Oct. 21 and won 66-0, improving to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the NW1A Conference.
