NBC Los Angeles
Los Angeles District 13 Tenant Relief Applications Open
Tenants and owners residing in District 13 of Los Angeles will be able to apply, starting this Monday, for help paying rent. The registration process begins this Monday, October 24 and ends on November 4, at 11:59 p.m. The aid comes from a $3 million fund approved in early October...
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Doesn’t Need a City Council
Instead, I’m imploring you to stick around, and brazen this scandal out. The people of Los Angeles need you, their power-hungry representatives, disgraced by a tape of your racist insults against nearly every demographic in town. Why? So they can have the pleasure of firing you themselves!. Sticking around...
foxla.com
Residents in this LA district can now apply for rental aid as eviction moratorium nears end
LOS ANGELES - Residents living in specific Los Angeles neighborhoods can now apply for housing subsidies as part of Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s rental aid program as LA’s pandemic-era eviction protection nears its end. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Council approved a new $3 million rental...
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
KTLA.com
La Feria de los Moles held Sunday in Grand Park
Billed as the biggest annual celebration of Mexican gastronomy by organizers, La Feria de los Moles was held Sunday in Grand Park. The event was founded in 2008 by Pedro Ramos, who is originally from Tlacotepec de Benito Juarez in Mexico, but is now a longtime resident of Los Angeles.
uscannenbergmedia.com
How one food truck is fighting to end hunger and build community amongst unhoused people in L.A.
Every Friday, an orange food truck parks on New High Street in Downtown Los Angeles on its first stop of the day. This isn’t your average LA food truck, though – food is not for sale, and the truck’s sole purpose is to hand out free food to unhoused people.
Santa Ana winds prompt advisories, power outage concerns across Southern California
Gusty Santa Ana winds have thousands of Southern California Edison customers in danger of losing power Monday morning. The quick-hitting wind event has prompted wind advisories in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The windy weather hit early Monday morning in the Inland Empire, where the advisory was issued until 2 p.m. […]
onscene.tv
Crash Leaves Vehicle Hanging Above 110 Freeway | Los Angeles
10.22.2022 | 11:54 PM | LOS ANGELES – CHP and LAFD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a solo vehicle crash with the vehicle on top of a 20-foot retaining wall the rear hanging off over the freeway. Firefighters searched the area around the crash and found the driver. The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. At one point A CHP Officer used a chain to hold the vehicle to prevent it from falling. At this time, it looks like the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over a few times ejecting the driver before coming to rest on the wall. CHP had to call for a heavy-duty tow truck to left the car off the wall and back on to another tow truck.. The cause of the crash is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-22-2022]
What say you? Will it be a lazy Saturday on the couch or one filled with adventures across the city? Your call, but if you choose the latter then we’re here to help. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 22) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Lots to do out there. Make it a good one!
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
citywatchla.com
“No Kill” Compassion Fatigue Takes Toll on Animal Shelter Workers, Volunteers and Veterinarians
But it is also likely the City’s cruel, overcrowded “No Kill” philosophy and resultant conditions are causing another equally serious and debilitating malady—called “compassion fatigue.”. A study by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine reveals that animal welfare workers have a suicide rate of 5.3...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA Today
For those who enjoy high-quality meats seared over charcoal: here is a list of All You Can Eat Korean BBQ joints in Los Angeles. Traditional meats like bulgogi and banchan (side dishes) are great for a night out with friends or family, and spicy fare may be just what you need to spice up your weekend.
Los Angeles cannabis dispensary hit by smash-and-grab burglars
Police are looking for a group of men who burglarized a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove Saturday morning. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Los Angeles Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe […]
foxla.com
How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
