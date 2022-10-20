ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles District 13 Tenant Relief Applications Open

Tenants and owners residing in District 13 of Los Angeles will be able to apply, starting this Monday, for help paying rent. The registration process begins this Monday, October 24 and ends on November 4, at 11:59 p.m. The aid comes from a $3 million fund approved in early October...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Doesn’t Need a City Council

Instead, I’m imploring you to stick around, and brazen this scandal out. The people of Los Angeles need you, their power-hungry representatives, disgraced by a tape of your racist insults against nearly every demographic in town. Why? So they can have the pleasure of firing you themselves!. Sticking around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

La Feria de los Moles held Sunday in Grand Park

Billed as the biggest annual celebration of Mexican gastronomy by organizers, La Feria de los Moles was held Sunday in Grand Park. The event was founded in 2008 by Pedro Ramos, who is originally from Tlacotepec de Benito Juarez in Mexico, but is now a longtime resident of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Crash Leaves Vehicle Hanging Above 110 Freeway | Los Angeles

10.22.2022 | 11:54 PM | LOS ANGELES – CHP and LAFD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a solo vehicle crash with the vehicle on top of a 20-foot retaining wall the rear hanging off over the freeway. Firefighters searched the area around the crash and found the driver. The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. At one point A CHP Officer used a chain to hold the vehicle to prevent it from falling. At this time, it looks like the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over a few times ejecting the driver before coming to rest on the wall. CHP had to call for a heavy-duty tow truck to left the car off the wall and back on to another tow truck.. The cause of the crash is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-22-2022]

What say you? Will it be a lazy Saturday on the couch or one filled with adventures across the city? Your call, but if you choose the latter then we’re here to help. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 22) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Lots to do out there. Make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles cannabis dispensary hit by smash-and-grab burglars

Police are looking for a group of men who burglarized a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove Saturday morning. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Los Angeles Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA

