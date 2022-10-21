The mother and daughter had a blast together on the shoot, and Teyana praised Junie’s confidence. Actress, singer, and songwriter Teyana Taylor was serving looks on the cover of the latest edition of Numéro Netherlands magazine, which she took to Instagram to thank the team for. However, she wasn’t the biggest star in front of the camera: according to Taylor, that recognition goes firmly to her daughter, Junie Shumpert. In her Instagram post, the 31-year-old artist explained how Junie wasn’t originally going to be a part of the shoot, but she insisted in the best way models can insist: stand in front of the camera, look confident, and just wait for the cameras to click away.

2 DAYS AGO