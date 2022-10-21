Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
Travis Scott Shuts Down Cheating Rumors
Trav’s ex claimed that he cheats on Kylie “every f*cking night.”. Yesterday, things got steamy after gossip stirred that Travis Scott was back involved with his ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar. The sight of the two together on set shocked social media users as he has been with his long-term girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, since 2017 and has two children with her.
Cardi B Suggests Offset Will Address Saweetie Rumor On Sophomore Solo Album
Offset’s sophomore album is due out next month. The Migos have apparently called it quits and there doesn’t seem to be any intention of a reunion in the future. Quavo and Takeoff are fresh off of the release of Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting records like “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them.” Meanwhile, Offset’s preparing to drop his forthcoming solo album next month.
Lil Baby Sets New Billboard Hot 100 Record Following “It’s Only Me”
Lil Baby is the youngest artist to achieve this feat. Lil Baby came through with his latest album, It’s Only Me a week and a half ago. As expected, it’s a massive commercial success. It’s Only Me topped the Billboard 200 with 216K units in its first week — his highest first-week sales to date. However, he simultaneously set a brand new record on the Billboard Hot 100, as well.
Teyana Taylor Graces Magazine Cover With Daughter Junie
The mother and daughter had a blast together on the shoot, and Teyana praised Junie’s confidence. Actress, singer, and songwriter Teyana Taylor was serving looks on the cover of the latest edition of Numéro Netherlands magazine, which she took to Instagram to thank the team for. However, she wasn’t the biggest star in front of the camera: according to Taylor, that recognition goes firmly to her daughter, Junie Shumpert. In her Instagram post, the 31-year-old artist explained how Junie wasn’t originally going to be a part of the shoot, but she insisted in the best way models can insist: stand in front of the camera, look confident, and just wait for the cameras to click away.
Flavor Flav Celebrates 2 Years Of Sobriety: Watch
Flavor Flav hit an impressive milestone. Flavor Flav is a member of one of the most important hip hop groups of all time, and his and Chuck D’s legacies still loom large over the industry. While rumors have surfaced for years that the two may reunite as Public Enemy, it seems like Flav has been focused on living a healthier life.
Saucy Santana Twerks On Lil Nas X On Stage: WATCH
Fans are still waiting on the artists to drop their joint song together. Saucy Santana and Lil Nas Xare undoubtedly two of the most prominent LGBTQ+ members in the music industry. They have always been vocal about their life choices and work hard to pave the way for others. So, when they collaborated on their song “DOWN SOUF HOES,” their community was in an uproar.
Lil Baby Denies Being Man In Photo With Saweetie
Remember when a photo of Saweetie sitting on someone’s lap went viral? Baby says it wasn’t him. She hasn’t put out new music in some time and has been relatively quiet on social media, but everyone seems to be talking about Saweetie. The Bay Area star is still working on her official debut album Pretty B*tch Music, and while it remains unclear when that years-long project will arrive, her rumored romances have taken over social media conversations.
Tasha K Gossips About Megan Thee Stallion & Teyana Taylor To Nicki Minaj
Tasha K says Megan is to blame for Teyana’s home being vandalized. Tasha K is a popular YouTuber who dishes out alleged gossip about people in the entertainment industry. From spreading rumors about the musicians to ridiculing actor’s on their life choices, the socialite managed to gain a lot of popularity from spilling tea.
Snoop Dogg, E-40, & Ice Cube’s Supergroup Joins “Fire Emoji” Playlist
This week’s “Fire Emoji” update was dominated by artist teamwork. The Fire Emoji playlist returns this week, but the collaborations are at an all-time high this time. Several artists teamed up to make records so hot that we couldn’t resist adding them to the updated list.
Kim K & Ivanka Trump Spotted At Dinner While Kanye Confirms “Yecosystem” Plans
The 45-year-old revealed that most of the details revealed last week were right, although the name being circulated isn’t entirely accurate. It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian, who, after celebrating her 42nd birthday with a failed attempt to land her private jet in Las Vegas, was spotted out grabbing a bite to eat at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel with Ivanka Trump on Sunday (October 23) night.
Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” World Tour Ticket Prices
The mother of three shared the big news about her upcoming tour during a wearable art gala where tickets were auctioned off at hefty prices. Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE album continues to remain in rotation, even long after its July release date, and while the hype may be beginning to die down for some fans, the fact that the 41-year-old just announced she’ll be headed back out on tour in the new year is sure to help boost streams on the disco-filled project.
50 Cent Travels With Youngest Son, Sire Jackson
Fif has yet to address his oldest son on social media. Recently, the dispute between 50 Cent and his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been broadcasted for the world to see. Initially, Marquise was doing all the talking online, but now Fif has chimed in on the matter. The rapper...
Snoop Dogg Does Hilarious “Wheel Of Fortune” Appearance, Promotes Death Row Wine
The rapper celebrated his birthday with a wine plug and has made social media rounds for his funny game show performance. The D-O-double G is, as expected, living larger than life these days. He’s celebrating his new album I Still Got It, a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, and also celebrating his 51st birthday. To commemorate, it’s Snoop season wherever you look online: his posts about his Death Row brand of wine, or other people’s posts about a recently resurfaced (and hilarious) appearance from the Long Beach rapper on Wheel of Fortune.
Kanye West & G.O.O.D Music Are No Longer Under The Def Jam Umbrella: Report
G.O.O.D Music is reportedly no longer associated with Def Jam. It appears that Kanye West or his label G.O.O.D Music will be releasing music under Def Jam anytime soon. According to the New York Times, a source confirmed that Ye’s imprint is no longer under the Def Jam umbrella.
Jeezy Addresses Critics Of Verzuz With Gucci Mane
He believes people have the right to feel upset but suggested that there was much more that people didn’t know about. One of the most celebrated—and remembered—Verzuz match-ups arrived when Jeezy and Gucci Mane faced off. At the time, the rappers were viewed as longtime foes who threw lyrical jabs at any chance, so to see them on stage together was a wild ride for fans.
Willow Smith Sings Altered Version Of “Whip My Hair”: Watch
Willow Smith surprised the crowd with a very different rendition of her hit. Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” skyrocketed up the charts way back in 2010. Since then, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has radically diverged from the sound showcased in the hit single. According to Willow, the early stardom wasn’t all positive.
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
Will Smith Poses With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, & More
The crew got together for a special, fun-filled screening of Will’s film “Emancipation.”. Undeniably, it has been a rocky year for Will Smith. His infamous moment at the Oscars earlier in the year proved to be life and career-changing after he slapped Chris Rock on stage. The fallout was swift as news of shelved deals emerged amid ridicule, but the beloved Fresh Prince icon has seemingly bounced back.
Gucci Mane Drops Massive “So Icy Boyz 22”
We haven’t seen any new albums from Gucci Mane so far in 2022, and for a rapper as prolific as Gucci, it’s felt like a drought. Remember, this is an artist who dropped three projects last year. That’s not to say the rapper has been dormant this year....
