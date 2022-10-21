Read full article on original website
ABQ Journal endorses Ronchetti, snubbing MLG and her ‘sketchy’ record
On Sunday, The Albuquerque Journal, a left-leaning paper, refused to endorse Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for re-election, instead endorsing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The news comes as a major snub to Lujan Grisham, who is the only top Democrat on the ticket not to earn the Journal’s endorsement. Democrats, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of the Third District, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of the First District, among others, all have the stamp of approval from the paper. The Journal has the largest circulation of any other print paper in the state.
Candidate Stradling Apology
My thanks to the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce for hosting a Candidate Forum on Thursday. We have lost many county businesses over the decades, which should cause the Chamber great concern. However, it appears that our economy has stagnated just slowly enough that county leaders are not alarmed at this real and present crisis. However, with my vantage as a 41-year resident, I am alarmed. As always, my focus is on the need for Los Alamos County to develop housing for the many thousands of people forced to commute into the County daily, and for the many thousands more who would be working here in community-support jobs if reasonable housing were available. Commuters pay a high price to work here. LANL new hires are reported to have a 60% attrition rate within the first 5 years. These folks are making the big bucks, and still will not stay—whether because of their commute, or because of a stagnant local economy.
Lisa Shin’s Distractions
This letter is in response to the recent letter by Lisa Shin “Where Candidates Stand On The Nuisance Code”. To be blunt and to the point: her letter is fearmongering and distraction techniques. The Republicans have had a rough couple of days in the papers, and this is a poor attempt to pivot away from that.
George Marsden Honored With Jimmy Carter Community Service Award Sunday During Democratic Party Chili Cook-Off
Los Alamos Teen Center Director George Marsden and his wife, Chandra at the Sunday’s Democratic Party of Los Alamos Chili Cook-Off at Fuller Lodge. George was presented with the Jimmy Carter Community Service. Watch for upcoming interview with Los Alamos Reporter. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County...
Smithsonian Japanese-American Internment Exhibition At NM History Museum
A Smithsonian Exhibit of one the nation’s most regrettable events is opening this weekend at the New Mexico History Museum. The exhibit “Writing a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” opens at the museum on Sunday. The exhibition examines the complicated history and impact of Executive...
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Wallace: Climate And The County
Climate change is the most daunting challenge to humanity today – the impacts of human activities on our planet are extraordinary, and are driving changes in the biosphere at rates that have only been observed in the geologic record coincident with major extinction events. Although the phrase “climate change” has a broad purview in the world of science investigations, the popular perception is focused on CO2 emissions and consequent temperatures — in particular, “hot days”. Unfortunately, this simple shorthand grossly misrepresents the much broader portfolio of change, including acidification of the oceans, melting of the ice packs, sea level rise, changing the nature of seasonal storms (in particular, storm frequency and severity), and reducing or driving migration of flora and fauna (this includes forests being replaced with grassland, and a measurable decrease in biodiversity). These changes are not “opinion” but facts. The science of climate change is actually fairly well understood: the physics are very well understood, the chemistry moderately well, the feedback processes are an area of active research. The work on climate change involves 10s of thousands of scientists, with results reported in journals like Nature (see an example from this month here https://www.nature.com/nclimate/).
Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
Wings For LIFE founder believes in miracles
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ann Edenfield Sweet is well into her third decade of helping the families of incarcerated people, and also doing all she can to help those released from prison change their lives for the better. As founder and executive director of Wings For LIFE International, a faith-based...
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
Protesters injured after riot police arrive at nonviolent protest
On Thursday, Oct. 20th, nonviolent protesters gathered outside the Student Union Building at The University of New Mexico to protest the Turning Point USA and Students for Life-sponsored speaking event “How Men Can Fight Fight For Life.” Riot police affiliated with the New Mexico State Police were eventually called in despite the gathering remaining nonviolent. Protesters faced physical force from police that resulted in bruising for some.
Where Candidates Stand On The Nuisance Code
A large tree that fell on Lisa Shin’s property in 2019. Photo by Lisa Shin. The CDD and its contractor Dekker/Perich/Sabatini (DPS) have completed a final draft of the Chapter 18 nuisance code. You can read it here: https://www.lacchp18update.org/post/final-chapter-18-draft-available. Revisions have been made based on discussions and public comment....
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
'No one is above the law,' New Mexico D.A. warns on anniversary of deadly 'Rust' shooting
On the one-year anniversary of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a top prosecutor in New Mexico renewed her stark warning that "no one is above the law." A year ago Friday, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the western "Rust" on a set near Santa Fe.
Good Bye Reel Deal Welcome SALA Event Starts At 11 A.M. Saturday
Join SALA Los Alamos today at the Reel Deal to learn more about Los Alamos cinema history and about the plans for the events center. They will be streaming the presentation on https://sala.losalamos.com/ or https://youtu.be/g2IdlGmqDZU.
Monster Nightmares, Hippie Van Guru & A Woman Locked In Her Car, Part Of SFiFF Surreal Shorts From Fabio Colonna, Jeff Hilliard, Emily Maya Mills & More
In addition to New Mexico being a serious place for filmmaking and TV series –the state reaping a record $855.4M from Hollywood’s motion picture & TV industry’s spending– Santa Fe itself counts a fervent moviegoing community, especially for arthouse and experimental product. Audiences packed venues around town for the Santa Fe International Film Festival from Oct. 19-23 for films of all shapes and sizes at such venues as the George R.R. Martin owned Jean Cocteau Cinema; the Moorish, Spanish Renaissance 1931 built Lensic Theater; and the two-story, bistro cinema the Violet Crown in the swanky railroad district...
Native made documentary to premiere at Santa Fe International Film Festival: “Voices of the Grand Canyon”
Jim Enote (Zuni), Loretta Jackson-Kelly (Hualapai), Leigh Kuwanwisiwma (Hopi), Coleen Kaska (Havasupai) and Nikki Cooley (Navajo). (Grand Canyon Trust) A new Native made documentary called “Voices of the Grand Canyon” will premiere at the Santa Fe International Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 21. “Understandably, many people think of...
Laster named CNO at Lovelace Westside Hospital
ALBUQUERQUE – Lovelace Health System has named Nancy Laster, RN, as the chief nursing officer (CNO) of Lovelace Westside Hospital (LWSH), effective Oct. 7, 2022. Laster has served as associate chief nursing officer for Lovelace Medical Center (LMC) and Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center (HHNM) for the past two years. She has also served as the administrator of Lovelace One Call since January which she will continue in her new role. During her tenure at LMC/HHNM, she strongly contributed to the development and management of the surge plan for Lovelace Health System during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic and represented Lovelace Health System Nursing for State Hub activities.
Racism Has No Place In Our Schools
I was shocked to hear about the recent incident where members of the Los Alamos Middle School football team chanted a racist epithet directed at their Santa Fe Indian School opponents following a game. Since I heard about it, I have been struggling to gather information, make sense of the District response and figure how I could have better responded as a school board member.
Changes coming to your ballots this election season
Election Day ballots will look different for many in Albuquerque. Last year, our state approved new congressional district maps that changed what ballots will look like for the foreseeable future. Some significant changes came in Albuquerque and affected the race to represent congressional district two. "The southern congressional district could...
