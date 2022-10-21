Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slate
The Republican Discontents of Alaska
PALMER, Alaska—After I ponied up $20 to get into the sixth-annual Valley Republican Women of Alaska’s chili cook-off, the greeter at the door told me to hold on to my entrance ticket—I’d need it to vote. And for an extra $5, she said, I could purchase a second ticket to help my favored chili take the top prize.
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA inspectors arrive in Hooper Bay and Chevak
Cyclist struck, killed by taxi in Midtown, police say. Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
akbizmag.com
Women’s Business Center Opens in Anchorage
The US Small Business Administration (SBA) cut the ribbon on the Alaska Women’s Business Center (AWBC) in Anchorage, extending the network to all fifty states and Puerto Rico. Womentrepreneurs. The center is an office hosted by Seattle-based financial development nonprofit Business Impact NW in a downtown co-work space. “We...
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod removes vaccine requirement for 2023 race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After three years of rigorous COVID-19 precautions, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will no longer require mushers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A post on the organization’s website announced the change early Monday morning. “While the Iditarod continues to recommend Covid vaccinations for our...
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – October 23, 2022
The general election is just over two weeks away. People are already absentee voting and early in-person voting starts tomorrow. The Alaska Federation of Natives held their annual conference in Anchorage this week, and some big political moments came out of it. And a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce by a former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee – something the Landmine first reported on in August.
kinyradio.com
Tlingit, Haida potatoes added to menu at medical center
Executive Chef Amy Foote, left, picks Tlingit and Haida potatoes in early October with farm director Jodie Anderson. (Photo courtesy of Matanuska Experiment Farm.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A partnership between the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center in Palmer will result in hundreds of meals featuring traditional Native foods for patients at the Alaska Native Medical Center this year.
alaskasnewssource.com
AFN Convention tackles painful topic of Native boarding schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Echoes of a painful past is how one Alaskan who attended a native boarding school described the experience he says is still affecting generations of Alaska Natives. Vice President of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition Jim LaBelle, Sr. spoke at a panel discussion...
newsfromthestates.com
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody
Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
alaskasnewssource.com
Great Alaska Shakeout: students drop, cover and hold for earthquake safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:20 a.m., what sounded like a freight train roared in room 190 at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, prompting students to act out what to do in case of an earthquake. The school was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout according to...
Dan Kendall: Vote yes for a constitutional convention
My family moved to Alaska in 1956. I spent my childhood in Valdez, my teenage years in Spenard, and the rest of my life in Chugiak. The constitution for the new state of Alaska was being prepared when we arrived. The Democrats were the party in charge of Alaska at the time, so they provided the most input for the formulation of our new constitution.
alaskapublic.org
‘In Mary’s house’: Peltola is clear crowd favorite at Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum
Former Gov. Sarah Palin, one of two Republicans trying to unseat Congresswoman Mary Peltola, said this is the toughest campaign she’s ever fought. “Because of her – Mary,” Palin said at the Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum for U.S. House on Saturday. A huge cheer arose...
alaskalandmine.com
Gone Hollywood: ADN mixes fact check with fiction in debate coverage
The Anchorage Daily News has “gone Hollywood” by monetizing the suffering of others as little more than background in their self-aggrandizing portrayal of themselves as the real heroes in “Alaska Daily“, but Iris Samuels’ supposedly objective coverage of the Oct. 19 Debate for the State shows the ADN is expanding the blend of facts and fiction from the TV to the news pages as it makes no attempt to hide its decision to take sides in the Governor’s race.
Anchorage, October 22 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Anchorage. The Nikiski Middle/High School volleyball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on October 21, 2022, 22:01:00. The Kenai Central High School volleyball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on October 22, 2022, 01:01:00.
alaskasnewssource.com
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An in-depth look into the homeless situation in Anchorage found that tracking their numbers and determining where they came from can be a complex task. While some people are placed in temporary shelters, others are experiencing homelessness on street corners and in tents. In many cases, who these people are and what led them to become displaced can be difficult to determine. The answers to those questions may also depend on who you ask.
Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta tribes: Donlin Environmental Impact Statement is deficient — corps should withdraw permit, require Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement
News Release Mother Kuskokwim Tribal Coalition Tribal leaders from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta traveled to Anchorage on October 21 to formally ask (again) the Alaska District Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revoke the Clean Water Act 404 permit for the proposed Donlin Gold Mine and ...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet
Boarding schools have a long history in the state. Starting in the 1900’s all the way to the 1970s many rural Alaska Native children were forced to attend boarding schools far from their homes, sometimes out of state. Cottle leaves behind a legacy in the Mat-Su Borough, Valdez, and...
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Western Kenai Peninsula From 10AM Tuesday To 1AM Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage reports a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday through 1:00 a.m. Wednesday from Soldotna north to Nikiski. Snow is expected with accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. Snow will overspread the area from south to north late Tuesday morning through...
kinyradio.com
Alex Bender sentenced to 20 years for 2017 Anchorage stabbing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, 32-year-old Alex Bender was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth for stabbing a man at the Executive Suites in Anchorage on Nov. 9, 2017. In May 2022, an Anchorage jury convicted Bender of first-degree assault, a class...
alaskasnewssource.com
Tribal leaders request permit to be withdrawn for Donlin Gold Mine project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tribal leaders from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta took a major step Wednesday in their opposition of the proposed Donlin Gold Mine. The leading members made the trip to Anchorage Wednesday to formally ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revoke permits for the open pit mine.
