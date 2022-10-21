Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COVID vaccine not required for Ohio students
COLUMBUS — Ohio will not be changing its required vaccine schedule for school children despite updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a Friday release by the Ohio Department of Health. On Thursday, a CDC advisory committee voted to recommend the agency update its...
Lourdes’ VP of finance has Perrysburg ties
SYLVANIA — Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek has announced the appointment of Bryan F. Barshel, CPA as Lourdes University’s new Vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. At Lourdes, Barshel’s responsibilities include managing ongoing financial operations; developing strategies for the university’s overall health and...
Nov. 8: What to know to vote for Ohio attorney general
Ohioans will vote for the attorney general, whose role is to defend state laws, in the Nov. 8 general election. The race is highly contentious, with incumbent Dave Yost, a Republican, running against Democrat Jeff Crossman. The two have differing opinions on a variety of hot-button issues. Yost, who has...
Local Briefs
Wood County Safe Communities Fatal Data Review Committee met on Oct. 11. The committee reviewed the following crashes:. The countermeasures established after review of these crashes are:. Obey all traffic control devices. Ensure you are using all safety equipment properly. Always wear your seat belt. Follow all traffic safety laws.
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
BGSU research explores reasons for – and possible solutions to – shortage of world language teachers
As a teacher shortage lingers nationwide, new Bowling Green State University research is exploring the reasons for – and possible solutions to – widespread shortages among world language educators. Brigid Burke discovered the most cited reason for becoming a world language teacher was an influential secondary school world...
Volunteers needed for Perrysburg boards
PERRYSBURG — The city is looking for volunteers to serve on committees, commissions and boards. There are nine vacancies to fill:. Citizen’s Park and Recreation Advisory Committee. Three vacancies. Street Tree Commission. One vacancy. Anyone who is interested should download and fill out this form and either email,...
Michigan man charged with domestic violence, OVI after alleged BG assault
A Michigan man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a wedding reception in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 700 block of Clough Street on Sunday at 10:45 p.m. to a report of a woman screaming. Officers talked to a woman, who...
B&B in BG a little longer: Maximum period of days to stay changed from 14 to 120
During a committee of the whole meeting following their regular meeting on Monday, Bowling Green Council continued their efforts to work through the proposed new zoning code. Monday’s was the second of an expected series of several such work sessions. When these work sessions conclude, council expects to have an adoption draft of the code that can be added to their formal agenda.
Otsego seventh grade football goes 11-0
TONTOGANY — The 41-member Otsego seventh grade football team completed an undefeated season by going 7-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference and winning an NBC championship. The team also defeated Patrick Henry to start the season and added three more games, defeating Perrysburg, Gibsonburg and Anthony Wayne to complete the season 11-0. Two games late in the year featured comeback wins over Fostoria and Woodmore.
Toledo man arrested for improperly handling a firearm
A Toledo man was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle after an incident in a Bowling Green drive-thru. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. Someone...
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
Fresh coat of paint at Pemberville park
PEMBERVILLE — The Wood County Park District Board of Park Commissioners got to see for themselves how painting is needed at William Henry Harrison Park. The project was one of six resolutions passed in an end-of-year rush of projects to be finished before winter. The board met last week at the Pemberville park.
Craig, Bucher find roles with Lourdes golf
SYLVANIA — Hannah Craig (Perrysburg) and Jordan Bucher (North Baltimore) shot rounds of 89 and 95 to lead Lourdes University women’s golf team to a third-place finish at its Gray Wolf Invitational on Monday. In the final home match at Sylvania Country Club, the Gray Wolves posted a...
Gary Lee Yoder
Gary Lee Yoder, age 79, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a 21+ year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born on January 21, 1943, in Fremont, Ohio to the late Truman & Gladys Pearl (Bateson) Yoder. Gary married Carole Brand on January 25, 1964, at Mt. Zion United Brethren Church near Wayne.
Man banned from haunted house at BG mall
A Worthington man who said he was harassed in a Bowling Green haunted attraction has been banned from the spooky event. Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St., for a report of a possible assault on Sunday at 8:26 p.m. Henry Lumpe,...
Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors
COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter
With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
Perrysburg tax collections up by 13.5%
PERRYSBURG — Working from home has not negatively affected tax collections in the city, which are up 13.5%. At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Mark Weber, who is the finance committee chairman, said that Income Tax Commissioner Steve Bronder reported the September tax collections were $2.1 million, which is a 13.5% increase over the same time last year.
Enjoy preview performance of ‘Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse’ at library
Join the Wood County District Public Library for a preview performance of Horizon Youth Theatre’s upcoming show. Come to the library, 251 N. Main St., on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Children’s Place for a preview performance of Horizon Youth Theatre’s upcoming production of “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse,” based on the picture book by Kevin Henkes.
