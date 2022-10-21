Sinai Kelliehan’s goal in the first half lifted Franklin to a 1-0 win over Immaculata in Franklin. Franklin improved to 8-9 with the win, while Immacualta fell to 9-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

