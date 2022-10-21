Read full article on original website
Hanover Park defeats Morris Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Valentino Della Grazia had two goals and three assists as Hanover Park rolled by Morris Catholic 6-0 in East Hanover. Hanover Park (13-2) did its damage early as it scored all of its goals in the first half. James Mochnal also had two goals and two assists. Morris Catholic fell...
Eastern over Moorestown- Boys soccer recap
Billy Cavallaro had a goal and an assist to propel Eastern to a 4-1 win over Moorestown in Voorhees. Sean Henry, Domani Arnold, and Ryan Angelone each netted a goal for Eastern (10-7-1), which scored three times in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. Gavin Ems made four saves in the win.
Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Dolinski scored twice as Sparta used a strong second half to down Lenape Valley 4-1 in Sparta. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Sparta (12-4) exploded in the second half with four scores. Adrianna Dolinski also had a goal while Riley Molbury made five saves. Lenape Valley fell to 11-5. The...
Franklin over Immaculata- Girls soccer recap
Sinai Kelliehan’s goal in the first half lifted Franklin to a 1-0 win over Immaculata in Franklin. Franklin improved to 8-9 with the win, while Immacualta fell to 9-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
No. 10 Cranford over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored four goals and assisted on two other as Cranford, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bayonne 9-0 in Cranford. Aileen McGovern added a goal and three assists. Cranford improved to 12-3-3 and Bayonne fell to 11-4-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Randolph defeats West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored twice as Randolph defeated West Morris 3-2 in Randolph. The two teams were scoreless going into halftime before Randolph (9-9) broke through with three goals while West Morris (9-6-1) had two. Randolph’s Rylie Van Wingerden netted one while Ally Kuridza made six saves. The N.J. High...
No. 3 Watchung Hills defeats Somerville - Girls soccer recap
Ava Prisco broke a 2-2 tie late in the first half to give Watchung Hills, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, its fifth straight win thanks to a 3-2 victory over Somerville in Somerville. Paige Thomas and Alexa Christou each scored for Watchung Hills (17-1) while Caitlyn Scott scored...
Williamstown over Pitman - Boys soccer recap
Colin Marsh scored his first goal of the season in the first half and that was all the offense Williamstown needed in a 1-0 win over Pitman in Williamstown. Marco Blose assisted on the game-winner and Shane Graham made four saves for the shutout as Williamstown improved to 5-9-2. Aidan...
Franklin over Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap
Ike Eluwa scored and assisted on the goal by Ryan Piro as Franklin won at home, 2-0, over Delaware Valley. Joel Garces saved three shots while Gabe Maciel stopped two to combine for the shutout for Franklin (8-11), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Delaware Valley is now...
Voorhees defeats Warren Hills - Girls soccer recap
Samantha Bryan tallied a goal and an assist as Voorhees defeated Warren Hills 4-0 in Glen Gardner. Kate Johnson got Voorhees (9-7-1) on the board in the first half before Bryan, Keira McGann, and Ella Ortiz added three scores in the second. Phoebe Spaeth also recorded two assists while Madison Giuliano had one.
Metuchen over Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Hyman scored a pair of first-half goals, both off assists from Charlotte Breen, and Metuchen went on to defeat Iselin Kennedy 3-0 in Metuchen. Alexandra Lipshutz added an insurance goal in the second half and Lola Rezes made 10 saves to earn the shutout as Metuchen raised its record to 16-4.
Pompton Lakes over Hawthorne Christian - Boys soccer recap
Zach Cali led with two goals as Pompton Lakes won at home, 4-0, over Hawthorne Christian. Luka Petkovski and Stefan Jasfrzembski added a goal apiece for Pompton Lakes (13-3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Andrew Armstrong finished with three assists in the victory. Hawthorne Christian is now 8-7-2. The N.J....
Mountain Lakes over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap
Senior Casey Fan scored his first career goal as Mountain Lakes won on the road, 4-1, over Parsippany Hills. Max Dalhausser, Marius Donnelly and Bryan Pigden each knocked in a goal for Mountain Lakes (12-1-3), which led 4-0 at halftime. Parsippany Hills is now 3-12. The N.J. High School Sports...
Glen Ridge over Westfield- Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw scored two goals to lead Glen Ridge to a 3-2 win over Westfield in Glen Ridge. Emily Stapleford added a goal for Glen Ridge (5-9-1), which led, 2-1 after three quarters. Feryal Haider made seven saves in the win. Lucy Mineo netted two goals for Westfield (8-7-1). The...
Woodbury defeats Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Allamby had three goals and one assist to lead Woodbury past Pennsauken Tech 5-2 in Woodbury. Woodbury (9-7) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before each team scored twice in the second half. Dasani Talley-Dorman also tallied a goal and an assist while Ryann Storms made seven saves. Loreny...
No. 16 Holmdel over Neptune in OT- Boys soccer recap
David Weiner scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime to lift Holmdel, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Neptune in Holmdel. Holmdel improved to 14-2-1 with the win, and it also won its second in a row. Neptune fell to 11-4-1 with the loss.
Toms River South over Matawan - Girls soccer recap
Eva Kuri connected before the break as Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over Matawan. Delaine Wilkenson made four saves to receive the shutout for Toms River South (10-4-2). Alexa Scarpinato stopped seven shots for Matawan (5-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Lenape Valley over Pope John- Field hockey recap
Ella Gomez scored twice with an assist to lead Lenape Valley to a 5-1 win over Pope John in Stanhope. Mia Vergano and Katie Giusti each had a goal and an assist for Lenape Valley (11-4-1), which buried all five goals in the first half. Faith Catalano also scored, while Abby Coppolella made five saves in the win.
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
