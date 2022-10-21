ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Columbus City Schools grads taking advantage of free college tuition program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A debt-free tuition program created to help Columbus City Schools students attend Columbus State Community College appears to be bringing kids into the classroom. "I don't know that I would've gone to college, because I can't afford it," said Arrianna Green, who is attending Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
Crime in central Ohio takes a toll on first responders' mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As crime and violence impacts families and communities, first responders said it affects their mental health as well. "I don’t want to see anyone lose their life, especially a first responder that’s out there putting their lives on the line every day," said Mick Yinger, a retired police officer who worked in central Ohio for 21 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz to retire after 8 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After eight years, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz is retiring, she said in a statement Monday. Dr. Ortiz plans to retire effective Nov. 11, 2022. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Franklin County residents as their coroner for the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Make-a-Day Foundation hold inaugural 5k race at Scioto Audubon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Make-a-Day Foundation pulled community members together Sunday morning to participate in their inaugural 5k walk/run at Scioto Audubon. The money raised helps their efforts to give homeless families more access to human service needs. Rebekah Lowe started the non-profit with two other cousins a...
COLUMBUS, OH
CMHA asking judge to throw out class-action suit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is asking a judge to throw out a class-action lawsuit filed against the organization in Franklin County. While facing allegations of system failures that are keeping residents homeless, attorneys representing the authority claim CMHA did not do anything wrong. Housing...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
COLUMBUS, OH
I-270 east reopens following crash in south Columbus south

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 270 eastbound has reopened at I-71 in south Columbus following a crash Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving an SUV closed eastbound lanes for a couple of hours. ABC 6/FOX 28 will update this story as more information becomes...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man killed after leaving east Columbus bar following argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patrons at an east Columbus bar heard gunshots shortly after a group of men took their argument outside, police said. Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Country Club Road around 11:49 p.m. following the gunfire. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler fatally shot. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
COLUMBUS, OH
McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
COLUMBUS, OH
17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man charged after fatal stabbing in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive and found William Dammond, 60, with a stab wound from a knife. Medics took Dammond to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State-Northwestern kickoff time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon on November 5, the Big Ten conference announced Monday. This will be the Buckeye's ninth game of the season and their third game on the road. They will face No. 13 Penn State the week before...
COLUMBUS, OH

