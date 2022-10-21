Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Need a Halloween costume? Here are tips and tricks to finding the perfect costumeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools grads taking advantage of free college tuition program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A debt-free tuition program created to help Columbus City Schools students attend Columbus State Community College appears to be bringing kids into the classroom. "I don't know that I would've gone to college, because I can't afford it," said Arrianna Green, who is attending Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Crime in central Ohio takes a toll on first responders' mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As crime and violence impacts families and communities, first responders said it affects their mental health as well. "I don’t want to see anyone lose their life, especially a first responder that’s out there putting their lives on the line every day," said Mick Yinger, a retired police officer who worked in central Ohio for 21 years.
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Columbus native using skills learned at home to keep military members well fed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been said that an army marches on its stomach. So, our forces must be well fed. For the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division, that starts at the Spartan Warrior Restaurant and a Columbus native who plays a major role in that effort.
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz to retire after 8 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After eight years, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz is retiring, she said in a statement Monday. Dr. Ortiz plans to retire effective Nov. 11, 2022. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Franklin County residents as their coroner for the...
myfox28columbus.com
Make-a-Day Foundation hold inaugural 5k race at Scioto Audubon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Make-a-Day Foundation pulled community members together Sunday morning to participate in their inaugural 5k walk/run at Scioto Audubon. The money raised helps their efforts to give homeless families more access to human service needs. Rebekah Lowe started the non-profit with two other cousins a...
myfox28columbus.com
CMHA asking judge to throw out class-action suit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is asking a judge to throw out a class-action lawsuit filed against the organization in Franklin County. While facing allegations of system failures that are keeping residents homeless, attorneys representing the authority claim CMHA did not do anything wrong. Housing...
myfox28columbus.com
HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
myfox28columbus.com
I-270 east reopens following crash in south Columbus south
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 270 eastbound has reopened at I-71 in south Columbus following a crash Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving an SUV closed eastbound lanes for a couple of hours. ABC 6/FOX 28 will update this story as more information becomes...
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed after leaving east Columbus bar following argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patrons at an east Columbus bar heard gunshots shortly after a group of men took their argument outside, police said. Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Country Club Road around 11:49 p.m. following the gunfire. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler fatally shot. This...
myfox28columbus.com
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
myfox28columbus.com
McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
myfox28columbus.com
The ABC 6 Toys for Tots campaign includes virtual wish list and in-person donation drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ABC 6 and FOX 28 Toys for Tots Drive is the largest toy collection campaign in Central Ohio, and it just got bigger for 2022. New this holiday season, the toy collection map is expanding its footprint to serve six counties: Franklin, Fairfield, Licking, Hocking, Perry and Pickaway counties.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
myfox28columbus.com
Deputies walk with teen on senior night after dad died from COVID-19 complications
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies escorted a Reynoldsburg family Friday night as they walked across the football field for senior night. "I wish he was here, but one day we’ll be together," Brenda Bateman said. "Wish he was here right now," Zion Bateman, who is a...
myfox28columbus.com
Man charged after fatal stabbing in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive and found William Dammond, 60, with a stab wound from a knife. Medics took Dammond to...
myfox28columbus.com
Elton John shouts out Ohio State, Iowa marching bands for tribute performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State and Iowa marching bands teamed up Saturday to pay tribute to Sir Elton John. The Best Damn Band in the Land and the Hawkeye Marching Band performed "A Tribute to Elton John" during halftime of the matchup between the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes.
myfox28columbus.com
Non-profit Create Happy Moments brings joy to children through costume drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ever wonder what you can do with your old Halloween costumes? Well, how about putting a smile on a child's face. Create Happy Moments President and Founder Mayra Betances and Secretary of the Board Lizeth Espinosa talk more about the good cause. The non-profit promotes...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State-Northwestern kickoff time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon on November 5, the Big Ten conference announced Monday. This will be the Buckeye's ninth game of the season and their third game on the road. They will face No. 13 Penn State the week before...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State holds No. 2 in AP poll after Iowa win, gains on Georgia in votes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top of the Associated Press college football poll went unchanged as the Buckeyes prepare to go to Happy Valley. Ohio State remained at No. 2 after beating Iowa 54-10 followed by Tennesee at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4. Ohio State gained ground...
Comments / 0