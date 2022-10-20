It’s time for VOTERS to cast their votes during the November 8th election. It is up to all of us to Vote to change the current negative direction of Los Angeles and ALL of CALIFORNIA from a crime and decaying place with continuing and exploding political corruption, excessive taxes, the most expensive gas in America, homeless living in the streets with neglected neighborhoods, poor public-school performance, and crisis in law enforcement while you are looking for a safe and productive place to live and raise a family in Southern California. If you, like me, are tired of the Homeless Population continuing to expand deeper into our residential neighborhoods and violent criminals attacking innocent victims and Millions upon Millions of Tax Dollars wasted on every crazy idea some CORRUPT or self - serving Elected Official has pushed forward with the never ending process of squandering MILLIONS upon MILLIONS of Dollars on useless programs that do nothing to remedy the Homeless Population or have any impact on improving public safety, but pad the wallets of the select few who have the inside track at City Hall, the County Board of Supervisors and Sacramento where elected officials find creative ways to increase our taxes and provide little if anything in return.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO