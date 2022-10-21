Climate change is the most daunting challenge to humanity today – the impacts of human activities on our planet are extraordinary, and are driving changes in the biosphere at rates that have only been observed in the geologic record coincident with major extinction events. Although the phrase “climate change” has a broad purview in the world of science investigations, the popular perception is focused on CO2 emissions and consequent temperatures — in particular, “hot days”. Unfortunately, this simple shorthand grossly misrepresents the much broader portfolio of change, including acidification of the oceans, melting of the ice packs, sea level rise, changing the nature of seasonal storms (in particular, storm frequency and severity), and reducing or driving migration of flora and fauna (this includes forests being replaced with grassland, and a measurable decrease in biodiversity). These changes are not “opinion” but facts. The science of climate change is actually fairly well understood: the physics are very well understood, the chemistry moderately well, the feedback processes are an area of active research. The work on climate change involves 10s of thousands of scientists, with results reported in journals like Nature (see an example from this month here https://www.nature.com/nclimate/).

