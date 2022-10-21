Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Community Meeting Wednesday At Fuller Lodge To Discuss Legacy Waste Cleanup At Los Alamos National Lab
The Department of Energy’s Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office and its legacy environmental cleanup contractor, N3B Los Alamos, are hosting a hybrid community meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. MT, Wednesday, October 26, at Fuller Lodge in Los Alamos and using the Webex platform. Topics will include the project to retrieve and ship off-site radiologically contaminated corrugated metal pipes from Technical Area 54, Area G.
ladailypost.com
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Oct. 17, 2022
Science: First phase of new supercomputer installed:. The critical first phase of Los Alamos National Laboratory’s (LANL) newest supercomputer, Crossroads, has been successfully installed. Called Tycho, this machine is a stepping-stone to Crossroads, which will replace Trinity as the Laboratory’s primary supercomputer in the coming year and will support next-generation weapons simulations. Read full article here. Courtesy/LANL.
losalamosreporter.com
Support For Suzie Havemann For County Council
Yvonne and I would like to share why we will vote for Suzie Havemann for County Council. Suzie is a bright penny, down to earth, but often very original in solving problems. Having worked for years in Los Alamos real estate, she understands the economics of our town, its strengths and challenges. She however is also interested in preserving our environment and supported the creation of the Los Alamos Nature Center. Recently she also worked on the Los Alamos County Energy and Sustainability Task Force. A lifelong resident, Suzie understands our County and works with others to improve it. We think she would be a great asset to the upcoming Council.
losalamosreporter.com
George Marsden Honored With Jimmy Carter Community Service Award Sunday During Democratic Party Chili Cook-Off
Los Alamos Teen Center Director George Marsden and his wife, Chandra at the Sunday’s Democratic Party of Los Alamos Chili Cook-Off at Fuller Lodge. George was presented with the Jimmy Carter Community Service. Watch for upcoming interview with Los Alamos Reporter. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County...
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
ksfr.org
Smithsonian Japanese-American Internment Exhibition At NM History Museum
A Smithsonian Exhibit of one the nation’s most regrettable events is opening this weekend at the New Mexico History Museum. The exhibit “Writing a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” opens at the museum on Sunday. The exhibition examines the complicated history and impact of Executive...
pinonpost.com
ABQ Journal endorses Ronchetti, snubbing MLG and her ‘sketchy’ record
On Sunday, The Albuquerque Journal, a left-leaning paper, refused to endorse Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for re-election, instead endorsing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The news comes as a major snub to Lujan Grisham, who is the only top Democrat on the ticket not to earn the Journal’s endorsement. Democrats, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of the Third District, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of the First District, among others, all have the stamp of approval from the paper. The Journal has the largest circulation of any other print paper in the state.
losalamosreporter.com
Applications For Sandoval County Online Master Gardener Classes Being Accepted
Applications for 2023 Sandoval County Extension Master Gardener Training Program are now being accepted. The classes for the training program are provided by New Mexico State University Extension Services and begin in mid-January. The training program follows a statewide standard curriculum and schedule of core horticulture classes over 15 weeks....
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
rrobserver.com
Native made documentary to premiere at Santa Fe International Film Festival: “Voices of the Grand Canyon”
Jim Enote (Zuni), Loretta Jackson-Kelly (Hualapai), Leigh Kuwanwisiwma (Hopi), Coleen Kaska (Havasupai) and Nikki Cooley (Navajo). (Grand Canyon Trust) A new Native made documentary called “Voices of the Grand Canyon” will premiere at the Santa Fe International Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 21. “Understandably, many people think of...
losalamosreporter.com
Candidate Stradling Apology
My thanks to the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce for hosting a Candidate Forum on Thursday. We have lost many county businesses over the decades, which should cause the Chamber great concern. However, it appears that our economy has stagnated just slowly enough that county leaders are not alarmed at this real and present crisis. However, with my vantage as a 41-year resident, I am alarmed. As always, my focus is on the need for Los Alamos County to develop housing for the many thousands of people forced to commute into the County daily, and for the many thousands more who would be working here in community-support jobs if reasonable housing were available. Commuters pay a high price to work here. LANL new hires are reported to have a 60% attrition rate within the first 5 years. These folks are making the big bucks, and still will not stay—whether because of their commute, or because of a stagnant local economy.
KOAT 7
Wings For LIFE founder believes in miracles
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ann Edenfield Sweet is well into her third decade of helping the families of incarcerated people, and also doing all she can to help those released from prison change their lives for the better. As founder and executive director of Wings For LIFE International, a faith-based...
losalamosreporter.com
Wallace: Climate And The County
Climate change is the most daunting challenge to humanity today – the impacts of human activities on our planet are extraordinary, and are driving changes in the biosphere at rates that have only been observed in the geologic record coincident with major extinction events. Although the phrase “climate change” has a broad purview in the world of science investigations, the popular perception is focused on CO2 emissions and consequent temperatures — in particular, “hot days”. Unfortunately, this simple shorthand grossly misrepresents the much broader portfolio of change, including acidification of the oceans, melting of the ice packs, sea level rise, changing the nature of seasonal storms (in particular, storm frequency and severity), and reducing or driving migration of flora and fauna (this includes forests being replaced with grassland, and a measurable decrease in biodiversity). These changes are not “opinion” but facts. The science of climate change is actually fairly well understood: the physics are very well understood, the chemistry moderately well, the feedback processes are an area of active research. The work on climate change involves 10s of thousands of scientists, with results reported in journals like Nature (see an example from this month here https://www.nature.com/nclimate/).
losalamosreporter.com
Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic To Be Held In-Person And Virtually In 2023
The annual Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic is back! Register at runsignup.com to receive great swag, win prizes, and support Santa Fe Search and Rescue. The registration fee is $35 (increasing to $40 on January 1), and proceeds will go to Santa Fe Search and Rescue. In addition to volunteering at the Snowshoe Classic, Santa Fe Search and Rescue provides trained teams to participate in wilderness searches for people who are missing, injured, or lost.
losalamosreporter.com
Good Bye Reel Deal Welcome SALA Event Starts At 11 A.M. Saturday
Join SALA Los Alamos today at the Reel Deal to learn more about Los Alamos cinema history and about the plans for the events center. They will be streaming the presentation on https://sala.losalamos.com/ or https://youtu.be/g2IdlGmqDZU.
ladailypost.com
Area Law Enforcement Raise $1,200 At Tip A Cop Event
Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris waits tables with Special Olympic Athlete Alandra Lopez Thursday evening during the Tip A Cop charitable event at Chili’s in Española. Officers raised about $1,200 in tips for Special Olympics New Mexico. Chief Morris is the North Region Coordinator for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics in New Mexico. To donate, visit https://sonm.org/. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
losalamosreporter.com
PAC 8 Video Of Chamber Of Commerce Oct. 20 County Council Candidates Forum Now Available
Candidates for Los Alamos County Council participating in Thursday’s Chamber of Commerce Forum are, from left, Randall Ryti, Suzie Havemann, Melanee Hand, Theresa Cull, Gary Stradling, Sharon Dry and James Wernicke. Candidate Reggie Page did not attend. The PAC 8 recording of the event may be reviewed at https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox?projector=1.
losalamosreporter.com
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
