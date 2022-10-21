Read full article on original website
Related
Ivey: Alabama will never add COVID-19 shots to childhood vaccination schedule
A new recommendation from the CDC says COVID-19 vaccines should be added to childhood immunization schedules — Governor Ivey, however, says that won't happen in Alabama.
WSFA
What happened on Alabama Live! 10-24 through 10-28
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Check out what happened during Alabama Live! this week. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
CBS 42 House Calls: RSV cases surging among children
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discussed the surge of RSV cases among children and the symptoms to watch out for. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
wbrc.com
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
wbrc.com
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
wbrc.com
Five inducted into Tuscaloosa County Civic Hall of Fame
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored five people for their efforts to better the entire Tuscaloosa community by inducting them into the Tuscaloosa County Civic Hall of Fame. “These honorees made it their life’s mission to improve the community and work tirelessly to ensure...
wbrc.com
Get Cracking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who love to dine on Alabama’s succulent oysters are in luck. The state’s oyster season opened on Oct. 3, and the oyster catchers are busy plucking those delicious bivalves from the reefs in coastal waters. Scott Bannon, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural...
Alabama Department of Public Health expecting “much more significant” flu season this year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports flu is widespread in six out of seven of the state’s public health districts. Currently only the Northern District has not seen significant flu activity. Compared to this time last year, Alabama is well above its baseline levels. “We’re anticipating a much more significant […]
Alabama schools aren’t last place in reading, math on new Nation’s Report Card. What changed?
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s fourth graders leapfrogged other states up the rankings on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, results released Monday show. The simple reason? Alabama students held scores steady while other states’...
Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama
A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Stay Aware: Severe Weather is Likely Across Alabama on Tuesday
Alabamians should stay weather aware in preparation for an active weather day on Tuesday, October 25. This system is a tad bit in advance of our typical fall and spring severe weather season which runs from November through May. Now is a great time to have an understanding of what...
WAAY-TV
Doctors begin to worry about increased cases of respiratory viruses in Alabama children
Across the United States, many children are getting sick from Respiratory Syncytial Viruses (RSV). According to the CDC, cases have tripled from two months ago, with the total number of cases already nearing the peak from 2021. As a result, 26 states say their hospitals are overwhelmed with the number...
wbrc.com
State Superintendent of Education says he’s please with Alabama’s NAEP scores
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students across the state have something to celebrate. The Nation’s Report Card shows Alabama is the only state with growth in both reading and math among 4th graders. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, measures how well students perform over time and against...
aldailynews.com
AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8
For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
wbrc.com
Neighbors say 311 isn’t helping get rid of blight and neglect in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have a problem in your neighborhood from a missed trash pickup to a pothole, you call Birmingham’s 311. But neighbors in the Riley and Jones Valley neighborhoods said they’ve been calling since April and haven’t gotten much help. Charleen Bledsaw said...
wbrc.com
ACES report shows emergency teacher certifications rose over 1000% in the last decade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent state report shows the use of emergency teacher certificates is up by over 1000%. The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services (ACES) report states: “the use of emergency certified elementary teachers expanded rapidly since 2017,” though the statistic goes back to 2010. The ACES chart shows 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year, which is up 1052% since then.
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
A North Alabama pharmacist rang the alarm to board members after he claimed a Tuscaloosa doctor was prescribing 'odd mixtures of pain medications' to patients.
wbrc.com
Mom shares experience with new Children’s of Alabama program offering cleft palate therapy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama announced a new program this week which offers specialized treatment to children with cleft lips and palates. The Bill and Pam Smith Family Foundation donated at $600,000 gift to the program. It allows Children’s to offer Nasoalveolar Molding (NAM) services to the entire region.
wbrc.com
RECALL ALERT: Voluntary recall of select dry shampoos
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have dry shampoo, you might need to throw it out. According to Unilever U.S., a number of dry shampoo brands, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé have been recalled due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. Benzene is...
Comments / 3