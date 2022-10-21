ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 3

CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: RSV cases surging among children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discussed the surge of RSV cases among children and the symptoms to watch out for. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Five inducted into Tuscaloosa County Civic Hall of Fame

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored five people for their efforts to better the entire Tuscaloosa community by inducting them into the Tuscaloosa County Civic Hall of Fame. “These honorees made it their life’s mission to improve the community and work tirelessly to ensure...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Get Cracking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who love to dine on Alabama’s succulent oysters are in luck. The state’s oyster season opened on Oct. 3, and the oyster catchers are busy plucking those delicious bivalves from the reefs in coastal waters. Scott Bannon, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8

For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

ACES report shows emergency teacher certifications rose over 1000% in the last decade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent state report shows the use of emergency teacher certificates is up by over 1000%. The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services (ACES) report states: “the use of emergency certified elementary teachers expanded rapidly since 2017,” though the statistic goes back to 2010. The ACES chart shows 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year, which is up 1052% since then.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

RECALL ALERT: Voluntary recall of select dry shampoos

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have dry shampoo, you might need to throw it out. According to Unilever U.S., a number of dry shampoo brands, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé have been recalled due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. Benzene is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

