Gaslamp businesses prepare for large crowds during NLCS away games

While the next three games will be played on the road, bars and businesses in the Gaslamp Quarter are preparing for big crowds.

Michael Trimble is the Executive Director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association.

He said he's seen delivery trucks constantly dropping off produce and alcohol.

"My office is right above here, so I watch them get delivered every day and it seems like it's on an uptick to prepare for the weekend," Trimble said.

He's expecting businesses to be just as crowded as they were when the Padres took on the Dodgers.

"Places were at full capacity. People wanted to come down and be part of the action, be part of history, really," Trimble said.

He said the area usually slows down during October until Halloween.

But the postseason is bringing an early boost in revenue.

"Watching baseball in October means more people in restaurants. More people [want] to come down and enjoy dinner, lunch," he said.

He said a win for the Padres is a win for the entire region.

"I think it's just a blessing that our boys are playing so well, and I can say each of the restaurants are huge Padres fans and they're feeling the economic impact in a positive way," Trimble said.

