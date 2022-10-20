Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
citywatchla.com
It’s Election Time Again, and Here Are My Recommendations
It’s time for VOTERS to cast their votes during the November 8th election. It is up to all of us to Vote to change the current negative direction of Los Angeles and ALL of CALIFORNIA from a crime and decaying place with continuing and exploding political corruption, excessive taxes, the most expensive gas in America, homeless living in the streets with neglected neighborhoods, poor public-school performance, and crisis in law enforcement while you are looking for a safe and productive place to live and raise a family in Southern California. If you, like me, are tired of the Homeless Population continuing to expand deeper into our residential neighborhoods and violent criminals attacking innocent victims and Millions upon Millions of Tax Dollars wasted on every crazy idea some CORRUPT or self - serving Elected Official has pushed forward with the never ending process of squandering MILLIONS upon MILLIONS of Dollars on useless programs that do nothing to remedy the Homeless Population or have any impact on improving public safety, but pad the wallets of the select few who have the inside track at City Hall, the County Board of Supervisors and Sacramento where elected officials find creative ways to increase our taxes and provide little if anything in return.
citywatchla.com
On Second Thought, GFY
He was addressing the horrible comments by the trio of LA's most powerful Latino leaders, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin De Leon. One speaker, who is knowledgeable on fundraising suggested last week that each of the council members should raise $20,000 - EACH - to get the recall of De Leon rolling, as that’s the only way to get him out.
citywatchla.com
WeHo City Council Enacts Extreme Policies Without Community Engagement
You can come up with a wacky idea, add it to the weekly municipal consent calendar rather than agendizing it to allow for discussion or debate from stakeholders, then go ahead and implement it and sit back and watch the community crumble. That’s what it feels like for those of us who call this 1.9 mile city island home. We are surrounded by other local cities who offer their residents and business owners both economic and public safety. But sadly, our City Council doesn’t seem interested. And what about the democratic process that has invited community engagement, debate and discussion since we established cityhood in 1984? We worked hard to create our own destiny, recognizing the importance of our diversity and welcoming participation from every corner. How have we allowed this city council to repeatedly stifle that debate and discussion by simply moving important policy discussions to consent calendar?
citywatchla.com
Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Voting Recommendations To My 20-Somethings
And make no mistake, every single last one of us should be participating. It’s not just about reproductive rights, which Figure 1 so perfectly records:. It is also about waking up and weighing in, to a political scene dominated by corruption, to a political scene riven by umbrage, to a political scene obscure with disinformation.
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles. A Divided City Along Racial and Ethnic Lines
Perhaps, none more so than those competitive races in California. What is concerning is that competitive races too often mean divisive races, and all too alarmingly the divisiveness is along racial and ethnic lines. This has been none more apparent than in the Los Angeles City Council where comments made...
citywatchla.com
Our Schools. Separate But…Unequal. Still?
And yet public-school districts in L.A., NYC, Chicago, and elsewhere are significantly more segregated today (90% Black and Latino minorities), which goes unreported in the now corporate owned or financially dependent mainstream media. In my generation of the 1950s and 1960's, everyone was taught the Brown case as a core...
citywatchla.com
“No Kill” Compassion Fatigue Takes Toll on Animal Shelter Workers, Volunteers and Veterinarians
But it is also likely the City’s cruel, overcrowded “No Kill” philosophy and resultant conditions are causing another equally serious and debilitating malady—called “compassion fatigue.”. A study by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine reveals that animal welfare workers have a suicide rate of 5.3...
citywatchla.com
Analysis: U L A Ballot Measure to Reform Real Estate Transfer Taxes in Los Angeles
For years, advocacy groups, elected officials, and candidates for public office have proposed ways to address these problems, such as changing zoning laws, streamlining bureaucratic approvals of new housing construction, implementing tenant protections, and creating new funding programs to subsidize housing production. However, the crisis persists. The most recent proposal,...
Comments / 0