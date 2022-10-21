Read full article on original website
Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business
A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting outside a business premises in St. Cloud Monday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department issued a notice just before 9 a.m. that there was a police presence at a property on the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. NE due to a shooting with one victim, with the suspect reportedly no longer in the area.
Woman killed in St. Cloud shooting, man in custody
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A woman died early Monday in a shooting in St. Cloud, according to local police. In a tweet, the St. Cloud Police Department said a 28-year-old St. Cloud woman died at the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday morning. In a press release by St. Cloud police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 24.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Connection to a Fatal Shooting Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Police Department is releasing more information about a fatal shooting Monday morning. A press release says officers were called to the parking lot of a business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just before 7:00. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old woman from St. Cloud who had been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect left before officers arrived, but investigators say the 36-year-old man was picked up in Sauk Rapids just before 10:00 and brought to the St. Cloud Police Department for questioning. He was arrested, and records show he was booked into the Benton County jail, facing second-degree murder charges. The press release says officers recovered a handgun and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Charges: Man says TV 'told him' to kill 2 men at St. Paul sober house
A St. Paul man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed two men at a sober house he was staying at, claiming the TV told him to do it. Joseph Francis Sandoval II, 32, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the Thursday killings of a handyman and a resident at a St. Paul sober house.
Suspect in custody in apparent double homicide in St. Paul
Two are dead and one is in custody following an apparent double-homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, bringing the city’s reported homicide total for 2022 to 31
wbrz.com
One dead, another wounded in St. Helena Parish shooting
ST. HELENA PARISH - A man was killed and another man was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office sad the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Calmes Road shortly before 4 p.m. No details about the victims or the suspect have been...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping ex at gunpoint
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before driving her to Wisconsin. Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, kicked in the window of his ex's Minneapolis home and kidnapped her at gunpoint on Feb. 10. After he forced her into his...
fox9.com
St. Paul man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm that was used in a 2021 shootout. Court documents say Laquell Kilgore-Hodges, 25, was driving a rental car on the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2021, when a shootout began involving him, the passengers in his car, and people in another car.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident. Louisiana – On October 20, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that Bryan Cage, 37, was arrested in relation to a battery. Cage is charged with second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving. Earlier, deputies responded to a...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
15 years after collapse, part of 35W bridge is forever preserved in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More than 15 years after the Interstate 35W bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River, part of the structure has found its final home at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Two pieces of the bridges' gusset plates were installed in a building currently under construction on campus Saturday morning. The display, which will be central to the future home of engineering, communications and more at St. Thomas, was more than a decade in the making. "I made my first call to MNDOT in 2009 with the idea of capturing some of these pieces for this...
lakesarearadio.net
Leave the Lights on to Honor Jacob Wetterling on Saturday
(KNSI) — On October 22nd, 1989, the small town of St. Joseph was shaken to its core when ten-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted while riding his bike home from the store. Residents around central Minnesota are asked to leave their porch lights on in memory of Jacob and all...
kfgo.com
Woman dead after rollover crash in northeastern North Dakota
NEKOMA, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman from Edmore, N.D. died in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 in northeastern North Dakota late Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 24-year-old woman was in a pickup traveling north six miles south of Nekoma, northeast of Devils Lake, when she entered the east ditch. The woman overcorrected the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and rolled an unknown number of times into the west ditch.
Derrick Fasig sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman from Minneapolis and driving her to Wisconsin will spend 14 years in prison, authorities announced Wednesday.The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said 28-year-old Derrick Fasig was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a count of kidnapping in July.A criminal complaint states Fasig was armed when he kidnapped a woman against her will from the 4200 block of Webber Parkway in February.The attorney's office said Fasig drove her to Wisconsin, threatening her with a gun and hammer during the drive. He barricaded her in a bedroom in his father's house, the attorney's office said, but once he realized law enforcement was watching him, he left the house with the woman.After a "high-speed pursuit," the attorney's office said, Fasig was arrested.
redlakenationnews.com
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
