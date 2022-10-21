ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Bring Me The News

Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting outside a business premises in St. Cloud Monday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department issued a notice just before 9 a.m. that there was a police presence at a property on the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. NE due to a shooting with one victim, with the suspect reportedly no longer in the area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Woman killed in St. Cloud shooting, man in custody

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A woman died early Monday in a shooting in St. Cloud, according to local police. In a tweet, the St. Cloud Police Department said a 28-year-old St. Cloud woman died at the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday morning. In a press release by St. Cloud police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 24.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Connection to a Fatal Shooting Monday Morning

(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Police Department is releasing more information about a fatal shooting Monday morning. A press release says officers were called to the parking lot of a business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just before 7:00. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old woman from St. Cloud who had been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect left before officers arrived, but investigators say the 36-year-old man was picked up in Sauk Rapids just before 10:00 and brought to the St. Cloud Police Department for questioning. He was arrested, and records show he was booked into the Benton County jail, facing second-degree murder charges. The press release says officers recovered a handgun and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
fox9.com

St. Paul man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm that was used in a 2021 shootout. Court documents say Laquell Kilgore-Hodges, 25, was driving a rental car on the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2021, when a shootout began involving him, the passengers in his car, and people in another car.
SAINT PAUL, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

15 years after collapse, part of 35W bridge is forever preserved in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More than 15 years after the Interstate 35W bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River, part of the structure has found its final home at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Two pieces of the bridges' gusset plates were installed in a building currently under construction on campus Saturday morning. The display, which will be central to the future home of engineering, communications and more at St. Thomas, was more than a decade in the making. "I made my first call to MNDOT in 2009 with the idea of capturing some of these pieces for this...
SAINT PAUL, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Leave the Lights on to Honor Jacob Wetterling on Saturday

(KNSI) — On October 22nd, 1989, the small town of St. Joseph was shaken to its core when ten-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted while riding his bike home from the store. Residents around central Minnesota are asked to leave their porch lights on in memory of Jacob and all...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
kfgo.com

Woman dead after rollover crash in northeastern North Dakota

NEKOMA, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman from Edmore, N.D. died in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 in northeastern North Dakota late Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 24-year-old woman was in a pickup traveling north six miles south of Nekoma, northeast of Devils Lake, when she entered the east ditch. The woman overcorrected the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and rolled an unknown number of times into the west ditch.
NEKOMA, ND
CBS Minnesota

Derrick Fasig sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping Minneapolis woman

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman from Minneapolis and driving her to Wisconsin will spend 14 years in prison, authorities announced Wednesday.The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said 28-year-old Derrick Fasig was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a count of kidnapping in July.A criminal complaint states Fasig was armed when he kidnapped a woman against her will from the 4200 block of Webber Parkway in February.The attorney's office said Fasig drove her to Wisconsin, threatening her with a gun and hammer during the drive. He barricaded her in a bedroom in his father's house, the attorney's office said, but once he realized law enforcement was watching him, he left the house with the woman.After a "high-speed pursuit," the attorney's office said, Fasig was arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning

(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations

A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
