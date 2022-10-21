ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

WILX-TV

Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Cesar Chavez Street at about 1 a.m. Police said they found 50 shell casings and multiple caliber casings. Officials...
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
KENTWOOD, MI

