22-year-old woman shot in Lansing
An investigation is now underway following the shooting of a 22-year-old woman on Sunday evening.
BCPD investigates killing of woman, 81
The Battle Creek Police Department is asking the public for information about who may have killed an 81-year-old woman.
Deputies: 1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Grand Valley State University Sunday morning that injured a person.
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
Police officer’s court hearing in killing of Patrick Lyoya makes courthouse security a priority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Supporters for Patrick Lyoya and the police officer charged with killing him are expected inside the Kent County Courthouse this week for a key court hearing in the murder case. While security always is important inside of a courthouse for cases where emotions run high,...
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
WILX-TV
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
2 hurt in rollover crash in Oshtemo Township
Two people are in the hospital after an early Sunday morning rollover crash in Oshtemo Township.
2 injured after crash near Kalamazoo
Investigators believe the car involved in the crash was also used in a separate hit-and-run accident on Howard Street near Western Michigan University minutes before.
927thevan.com
Another Reported Shooting Incident in Off-Campus Housing Near GVSU; One Wounded
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 23, 2022) – For the third time in this fall semester, there has been a reported shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a patrol unit in the area of the Alpine...
Police begin homicide investigation after family finds woman dead in home
BATTLE CREEK, MI —Police are looking for information that may help them in their investigation into the homicide of an 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police responded to a home around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 100 block of West Fountain Street. Police said family members had found the woman unresponsive.
Woman found guilty of 2020 homicide
A woman has been found guilty of a fatal 2020 stabbing.
Fight leads to chase, crash in Kzoo; 1 arrested
One person is in custody after a fight ended with a police chase and a crash on Friday afternoon.
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Cesar Chavez Street at about 1 a.m. Police said they found 50 shell casings and multiple caliber casings. Officials...
WZZM 13
Elderly woman found dead in Battle Creek home
Officers responded to a home on West Fountain Street where family members found the woman unresponsive. Police are now investigating the case as a murder.
Growing West Side homeless population on edge after killing
John Schlotter, who is homeless, said he had heard about the brutal death on Oct. 19 of Santino Ysasi behind the now-closed Saint James Catholic Church.
Police pursuit near Lansing ends with crash into hardware store, discovery of meth and weapons in suspects’ car
Michigan State Police said just after midnight Friday, a trooper responded to help Dewitt Township and Dewitt City officers with a theft in progress. The suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters from a car.
Fox17
Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids police warn homeless community amid homicide investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, and the Grand Rapids Major Case Team are looking for additional leads in the Wednesday murder of Santino Ysasi, 46, and to spread awareness, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. “People in the unhoused community are...
Garage fire in Kalamazoo under investigation
The City of Kalamazoo Fire Marshal is investigating what started a fire at a detached garage Saturday afternoon
