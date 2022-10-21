Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
WATCH: Highlights of Auburn RB commit Jeremiah Cobb at Andalusia
ANDALUSIA, Alabama — Still recovering from an ankle injury, the Montgomery Catholic coaching staff had to find a different way to utilize Jeremiah Cobb on Friday night. Traveling to face an undefeated Andalusia Bulldogs team, it was not going to be an easy game, especially with Cobb less than 100 percent.
Log your vote for the top Coastal Alabama football player from Week 10 of the 2022 season
Check out the nominees for the Coastal Alabama Football Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season. Coaches can submit statistics following their games on Friday night or nominate players before noon each Saturday. Nominations must come from a coach or official team statistician....
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
Pensacola, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tate High School football team will have a game with Escambia High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WSFA
ASU softball team holds special signing day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Lady Hornets softball team signed a special player to their roster Friday. 8-year-old Violet Monson was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a genetic mutation that affects brain development in girls, which inhibits her ability to speak and use her hands. Mandy Monson, Violet’s mother,...
What Nick Saban said after Alabama beat Mississippi State
Alabama just wrapped up a convincing 30-6 homecoming win over Mississippi State and Nick Saban is here to discuss the action. Refresh the page for the latest from his postgame news conference.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school coach under fire after appearing to slam volunteer assistant to turf following sideline penalty
An Alabama high school football coach was spotted on camera appearing to a volunteer assistant with special needs to the ground after being flagged for sideline interference during a touchdown play. Dothan High School on Friday hosted Opelika, a 14-7 win for the Wolves. During a go-ahead touchdown run, the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Simplifying custom furniture at Barrow’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For some, one of the hardest things about customizing your furniture is having hundreds of different options. Barrow Fine Furniture is featuring a new series of furniture from Rowe that simplifies that process. They’ve picked out some incredibly popular frames, configurations and fabrics to narrow down your choices.
High school football coach seen shoving assistant to ground after penalty
A high school head football coach in Alabama was caught on film shoving an assistant to the ground after he allegedly committed a sideline interference penalty.
Class 6A No. 3 Theodore rallies in fourth quarter to topple No. 1 Saraland
Finally, someone figured out how to slow down Alabama commit Ryan Williams and the Saraland offense. The answer, it turns out, is to not let them on the field. In a battle for the Class 6A, Region 1 championship, No. 3 Theodore rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to knock off No. 1 Saraland 27-26 in front of boisterous overflow crowd at C.A. Douglas Field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryce Young dazzles with latest highlight-reel TD pass to open scoring vs. Mississippi State
Bryce Young delivered his latest Houdini act early on against Mississippi State. The Alabama quarterback scrambled to gain roughly 10 seconds in and around the pocket, then directed Jojo Earle to a wide-open pass in the end zone. It capped a 6 play drive that went 85 yards and covered 2:18. The third down pass was the only third down play on the drive, and was Earle’s second touchdown of the season.
The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week
The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
WALA-TV FOX10
Two local Navy Veterans participate in the Ride 4 Ronald McDonald House
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two retired Navy Rescue Swimmers that are raising money for the Ronald McDonald House by riding bicycles from RMH Pensacola to RMH Houston. They will be doing this un-supported, meaning that they will not have a vehicle or support as they cover the distance. They will be covering a total of 600miles.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Lunk or Treat
Celebrate Halloween with Planet Fitness! The Tillman’s Corner location is hosting Lunk or Treat, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs. The event will have candy for the kids, vendors, food trucks, activities and more!. LUNK OR TREAT. Monday, October 31, 2022 (Halloween) 4:00pm- 8:00pm. Planet Fitness (Tillman’s...
Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking great for the weekend!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. The weekend will be fantastic! Both Saturday and Sunday we will start pleasantly cool in the low 50s. The afternoons will be sunny and warm with highs around 80. It will remain dry. If you’re headed to the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
Comments / 0