Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – A man wanted for a fatal shooting that occurred at a Goose Creek Taco Bell last month is now behind bars.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, around 9:13 pm, a homicide occurred at the Taco Bell, located at 104 South Goose Creek Boulevard, authorities said.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they located two gunshot victims who had attempted to flee the area.

Goose Creek Fire responded to the scene and transported both people to Trident Hospital. One of the victims, a juvenile, succumbed to their injuries. The other victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Through an investigation, police said they identified Auquan Grier, 20, as a suspect. Investigators said they worked with the United States Marshals to generate leads to apprehend Grier.

On Thursday, agents from the Marshals’ office arrested Grier in Florence.

Grier was transferred to the custody of the Goose Creek Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit, who have booked him into the Berkeley County Detention Center.

